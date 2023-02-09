Revealed: Contraception inequality in Europe is widening

“There’s a polarisation between East and West of Europe,” said Neil Datta, the executive director of EPF. “West Europe has been improving. On the other side of the continent, unfortunately, the countries have not been progressing away from dark red, red, and orange.”

The colour green is attributed to countries with ‘great performance’, while the countries in red indicate poor performance. Countries are ranked depending on how European public authorities perform across: access to contraception, counselling, and online information. Eight countries in 2023 were attributed to red, compared to 12 last year.

“‘57% of women in Europe use modern contraception which shows an increase compared to last year’s edition,” Datta said. “35% of pregnancies in Europe are unintended and this represents the lowest rate in the world.”

The countries in green

The UK (96.9%) scored the highest on the map thanks to the country’s expanded access to a full range of modern contraceptive methods as featured on the NHS website, Datta said. This includes long-acting reversible contraception (LARCs), such as IUDs and hormonal implants.

In the UK, contraception services are free and confidential, including for people under the age of 16.

France came in a close second (93.2%) behind the UK. Condoms became free of charge in French pharmacies for people aged 16 to 25 as of 1 January. Emergency contraception also became available free without a prescription.

Ireland got a special mention in the forum for its strides in improving access to contraception. Starting from 1 September, the age range for free contraception will be extended to include women aged 16 and aged 26 to 30. It’s a motion that was spearheaded by Pauline O’Reilly, a member of the Irish Green Party.

The conservative, Catholic country has long struggled with adopting legislation meant to empower women’s bodily autonomy, “but it has really shifted in a short space of time,” explained O’Reilly, mentioning Ireland’s adoption of abortion and same-sex marriage legislation in the past decade.

“I do think politics is key,” said O’Reilly. “It’s also about saying: ‘How can we push a human rights movement that’s not just led by women but where women’s rights are at the forefront?’”

The countries in red

Poland (33.5%) is the only European country to remain dark red, indicating its ‘extremely poor performance’. In 2017, the Polish government made access to the morning-after pill available only by prescription. Datta said he would be presenting the Atlas’s findings to the Polish parliament this week.

Attitudes toward contraception and access to public health in general culturally differ in Eastern and Western Europe because of shrinking demographics and income inequality, said Rositsa Kratunkova of Médicins du monde in Bulgaria.

Out of 46 countries, 11 were downgraded, according to Datta. Armenia, Türkiye and Ukraine dropped a few points because non-governmental websites with information about access to contraceptives disappeared.

