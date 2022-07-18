The association’s founder Michael Farris explained in detail why and how he believed children should be spanked in his book ‘How a Man Prepares His Daughter for Life’. “I am a firm believer in – dare I say it? – spanking,” he wrote. “When the children are little I will spank either gender for deliberate disobedience of a rule that they have been taught.”

Farris suggested parents use hands or a “small wooden object such as a spoon”, in moderation, and “only to the bottom… You will find yourself facing child-abuse charges if you ever strike a child on the face or head.”

His group sees child protection services as a “threat” to homeschooling families.

In the HSLDA document ‘The Social Worker At Your Door: 10 Helpful Hints’, Klicka advised parents how to “avoid potential situations that could lead to a child welfare investigation” – for example: “Do not spank children in public… Do not spank someone else’s child unless they are close Christian friends.”

Ryan Stollar, a US former homeschooled student and advocate for children and abuse survivors, told openDemocracy: “HSLDA believes very strongly in the idea that parents have universal rights to parent their children how they see fit. And corporal punishment is probably one of the top parental rights that HSLDA focuses on the most.”

Stollar said corporal punishment was “widespread” among Evangelical homeschooling communities in the US.

But as most US states have deregulated home education, it is nearly impossible to get accurate figures.

As first generations of homeschooled children became adults, they started to tell their stories through blogs and Facebook pages. Homeschool alumni organised advocacy for legal reforms and best practices centred around children’s rights; and news reports exposed cases of neglect, abuse and death.

A database set up in 2013, Homeschooling’s Invisible Children, “aims to catalogue all known cases of crimes against children that have occurred in a homeschool context.” The list is sobering.

“In the United States, homeschooling often shields abusive parents from scrutiny and children suffer as a result. It also allows parents to teach their children extreme ideology without challenge,” US former homeschooled student and survivor Jerusha Lofland told openDemocracy.

Lofland is not against homeschooling, as she homeschooled her children herself. There are situations “where homeschooling can be in the best interests of the child.” But, she added, “homeschooled kids are at greatest risk when they are isolated from peers and other interested adults.”

In a blog where she posts critical recounts of her raising in a strictly religious homeschooling family, Lofland wrote: “The youngest children were spanked on an almost daily basis for infractions as minor as not praying before meals on command… I was a developing young woman of 13 when I received my last spanking – stretched out over Dad’s lap in the wool skirt Mom had passed down to me from her closet. As usual, the punishment (beating with a wooden spoon) was for my ‘attitude’ over an assigned project.”

References to spanking tools – rods, paddles and particularly wooden spoons – are frequent in US ‘biblical discipline’ books and a feature in popular culture.