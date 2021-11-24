Therapists backed by US groups tell LGBTQ Costa Ricans that homosexuality is ‘wrong’

These practices are widespread in evangelical churches, “particularly in rural areas,” says Shi Alarcón, a sociologist and sexual diversity activist from Casa Rara, a support group for young LGBTQ people.

According to Alarcón, these activities have been growing recently. “If I listen to ten teenagers per month, eight tell me they were taken to or were offered [‘conversion’ sessions at churches] or were told by their mothers: ‘We’re going to do this’,” she said. Alarcón supports the proposed ban, but thinks more has to be done to stop such activities in churches.

“We need to widen the scope of hate crimes to include ‘conversion therapy’ – and stop calling it ‘therapy’,” she said. “We need to stop relinquishing the words that we use to feel fine – ‘family’, ‘therapy’, ‘health’ – to conservative groups.”

‘Unwanted homosexuality’

One of our undercover reporters went to an evangelical church in the capital, San José, for counselling on how to handle his “unwanted homosexuality”. He experienced a 90-minute session full of misleading and derogatory claims by the female pastor.

“Most of the people who practise homosexuality are drug users,” the pastor said. She compared gay sex with defecation, and claimed that sexual abuse, parental sins, masturbation and pornography were the reasons for being gay.

The pastor told our reporter he had probably been conceived after his parents “watched pornography” and therefore he was “born tainted”.

She said that the journalist should show his "total submission to Jesus" by following a programme of weekly church sessions, praying, listening to Christian music, studying the Bible, and avoiding other gay people, pornography and masturbation.

In response to our investigation, the pastor defended her claims about the links between homosexuality and drug use, pornography, sexual abuse, parental sins and masturbation, which, she said, are “conclusions” drawn from her “40 years of experience as a Christian spiritual counsellor” and from biblical verses that she quoted for each of the claims in her reply.

She objected to the use of the term ‘gay’ in our account of her session, as the word is not part of her “vocabulary”. She also said that our reporter took the session voluntarily and, when asked, said he was Christian. “If he had answered no, he would not have received counselling,” she said.

The pastor also objected to our undercover reporting, labelling it “unprofessional”. She said her services are free, and not just for “people with ‘loss of sexual identity’ issues, but also for people with panic attacks and depression. I have testimonies from people in these situations who, by the power of Jesus Christ, were set free.”

US anti-gay groups working together

Exodus International, the ‘ex-gay’ group founded in the US in 1976 and portrayed in the recent Netflix documentary ‘Pray Away’, has been a main actor in the global dissemination of ‘conversion therapy’. It formally disbanded in 2013, when many of its leaders acknowledged that homosexuality could not be ‘cured’.

However, Exodus Global Alliance is still active as a separate organisation and continues to promote ‘conversion therapy’ internationally. It has an office in the US and regional hubs in Brazil (Exodus Brasil) and Mexico (Exodus Latinoamérica). Last June, it closed its operations in Canada in anticipation of a bill to criminalise ‘conversion therapy’.

Exodus International was a long-running partner of Focus on the Family, which in 1998 launched Love Won Out, a US touring conference preaching that “change is possible for those who experience same-sex attractions”. It later sold the franchise to Exodus.

Focus on the Family and Exodus Global Alliance have also worked together – in Latin America, as several online materials show.

Focus on the Family runs a network of counsellors in the US who provide ‘treatment’ for being gay or trans, even in states where these activities are banned, openDemocracy has revealed.

The group has been present in Costa Rica and Ecuador through its Enfoque a la Familia offices since 1985. Sixto Porras, formerly its regional director for Ibero-America, is a public figure in Costa Rica, runs online shows and podcasts and is frequently invited by the media to speak as an expert on family issues.

Porras is connected to the evangelical presidential candidate Fabricio Alvarado, while his son Daniel (who works for Enfoque a la Familia) is under investigation by electoral authorities for his alleged role in non-disclosed fundraising events for Alvarado's former party, Restauración Nacional, during the 2018 presidential campaign.

On 22 July 2020, the US group officially registered its branch as a “for-profit corporation under the laws of Costa Rica”, under the name ‘Focus on the Family Latin America, Sociedad Anonima’. Registry documents seen by openDemocracy show it is directly governed by the group’s US board and management.

Sixto Porras is not listed as having any involvement with this new company. But this year he was named vice-president for a new Focus on the Family Hispanic Ministry Development, with a dedicated office in Miami to reach out to Spanish-speaking communities in the US.

In response to our questions, Focus on the Family sent us its ‘Counseling for Sexual Identity Concerns’ statement, which says: “Regulatory bans against helping youths in any manner that does not comply with LGBT values and identity are advancing. At stake are religious freedoms sacred to families and American life, client autonomy, individual well-being, and parental rights.”

“We believe in and support the availability of professional counselling in matters of sexuality that is respectful, safe, ethical, and responsive to the client’s values and desires,” the statement adds.

Exodus Global Alliance did not reply to our request for comment, nor did the therapists whose activities are described in this investigation.

Additional reporting by Dánae Vílchez