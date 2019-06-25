Is the UN taking a position in today’s ‘culture wars’?

Right-wing populists internationally have aligned with conservative religious interests in defence of the so-called ‘natural family’, built on the nucleus of a married heterosexual couple required to play binary gender roles. This family model, according to a major UN report published 25 June, is neither universal nor a norm. Families are becoming more diverse – primarily because of women’s increasing empowerment and choice.

Couples with children under 18 years old comprise only 33% of households worldwide. Almost as common, in developing countries, are extended families with multiple generations living together. There is also a growing number of what the report calls ‘emerging’ families, including same-sex partners, sibling-based households, and ‘blended families’ with married or cohabiting partners with children from previous unions.

Conservatives and human rights advocates will be alternatively alarmed and energised by the data and research in ‘Families in a Changing World’ – the 2019-2020 report in UN Women’s flagship ‘Progress of the World’s Women’ series. That such a rigorous, research-based report on this topic was produced at all, and at this particular moment, is significant.

It suggests that the UN – notoriously averse to challenging preferences of powerful states – is taking a position in the ‘culture war’ that has arrived on its doorstep. Ultra-conservative coalitions promoting ‘traditional families’ are seeking to erode protections on sexual and reproductive rights in UN forums such as the annual meetings of the Commission on the Status of Women and the Commission on Population and Development.

These movements have also organised advocacy events at the UN – including an ‘It Takes A Family’ celebration on 15 May to mark the 25th International Day of Families (co-sponsored by the UN Group of the Friends of the Family, a coalition of states promoting conservative policies on these issues, and the right-wing civil society UN Family Rights Caucus.

That event was notable not so much because ‘usual suspects’ (the Holy See, Egypt, Qatar, Belarus, Russia, Bangladesh) defended the patriarchal family, but because the US did. Even during the conservative Reagan and Bush administrations, US delegates avoided sharing a platform with states that have such overtly authoritarian and religious agendas.

‘Culture wars’ at the UN

Valerie Huber, senior policy advisor at the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) – responsible for applying Trump’s ‘global gag rule’ to US ‘Title X’ funding for domestic providers of reproductive health services – was a featured speaker at that event. She raised a now familiar alarm: what she sees as the bedrock of society – the ‘traditional family’ (a married man and woman and their biological offspring) – is under attack.