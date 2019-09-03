Join our Tracking the Backlash investigative project

openDemocracy’s Tracking the Backlash investigative project is following the networks, strategies, finances and impacts of organised movements against women’s and LGBTIQ rights around the world.

Our recent stories have revealed, for example, that a group of US Christian right organisations linked to the Trump administration have spent millions of dollars of ‘dark money’ promoting their agendas in Europe.

Our work has had outsized impact – triggering action from lawmakers and social platforms – and is frequently cited in leading international media, including CNN, Al Jazeera, Deutsche Welle, and the Guardian.

Now, we are excited to advertise for new positions to join our team:

These are key roles within a ground-breaking project that is also working to reimagine investigative journalism and learn from intersectional feminist movements on how to organise ourselves, collaborate across borders and backgrounds, and support each other and our collective capacity.

These positions are offered on full-time, 12-month contracts with the possibility of long-term renewal subject to funding. To apply, please follow the links above. Women and LGBTIQ candidates passionate about independent media projects are particularly encouraged to apply.

If you have any questions about these positions you can contact recruitment@opendemocracy.net (including the relevant job title in the subject line) and we will do our best to reply swiftly.