The Supreme Court ruling stated: “Just like everyone else, [LGBTIQ+ people] have a right to freedom of association which includes the right to form an association of any kind.”

It continued: “It should be noted however that all persons, whether heterosexual, lesbian, gay, intersex or otherwise, will be subject to sanctions if they contravene existing laws, including Sections 162, 163 and 165 of the Penal Code.”

These colonial-era laws, introduced by the British, criminalise gay sex with punishments of up to 14 years in prison. Rights groups, including NGLHRC, have challenged them in court, but the High Court upheld the legislation in 2019, claiming it does not violate the rights of LGBTIQ Kenyans. The case is currently at the Court of Appeal.

Njeri Gateru, the executive director of NGLHRC told openDemocracy that the judgement affirmed the protections of Kenya’s constitution. “It’s quite encouraging to see that the highest court of the land stood by a decision that aims to protect vulnerable minorities even when those decisions don't seem to be the most popular ones,” she said.

Backlash against Supreme Court ruling

'Homosexuality' and ‘LGBTQ’ were still trending on Twitter in Kenya four days after the judgement. Online debates ensued, with news stories about the decision garnering thousands of comments on social media, many of which mocked LGBTIQ people.

The opposition to NGLHRC’s victory also came from the highest offices in the land. President William Ruto said that while he respected the court's verdict, homosexuality remained “unacceptable” in Kenya, while deputy president Rigathi Gachagua called homosexuality “satanic”.

Religious organisations also condemned the decision, with Nairobi’s Jamia Mosque saying the judgement “would have detrimental effects on religious, cultural and family traditions”. Christ Is The Answer Ministries Kenya, one of the country’s largest evangelical churches, called on Kenyans “of moral integrity to reject, resist and oppose the Supreme Court ruling” as it would “erode our societal norms and morals”.

Kenya’s attorney general said the government would challenge the ruling, though he did not explain how. Supreme Court decisions can be altered only through amendments to the Kenyan constitution, which would involve a referendum – which religious leaders have announced they will push for.

‘We were non-existent’

The idea to form a national LGBTIQ human rights group came in 2010, Gitari told openDemocracy, when he was working at the Kenya Human Rights Commission and was involved in the first nationwide consultation of LGBTIQ people and data collection on the human rights convention on queer people. The result was a report published in 2011 called 'The Outlawed Amongst Us' in which its contents made the initial arguments for the registration of NGLHRC.

This report is the first to review human rights conditions of LGBTQ Kenyans.

Two years later, as Gitari and his friends were mulling over names for their planned organisation, he was arrested while holding a party. He thinks the police were called by someone who disapproves of gay people.

Before Gitari was released from custody, one of his friends published a magazine editorial announcing the creation of a new organisation, the National Gay and Lesbian Human Rights Commission, and that one of its founders had been arrested. Gitari said: “He picked that name and published it because he knew there would be no going back.”