Sheila, a non-binary lesbian, was found murdered in their home. At the time, a close family member told openDemocracy that a post-mortem report showed they had been raped.
The family has previously accused police officers of dragging their feet on the case. They say this has forced them to start their own investigations, during which they claim to have found CCTV footage that subsequently became part of the police probe.
Sheila’s family are being supported by the National Gay and Lesbian Human Rights Commission (NGLHRC), an LGBTIQ organisation providing legal aid.
Imani Kimiri, the head of the NGLHRC’s legal team, told openDemocracy: “A [male] suspect has been apprehended and is being held at Karatina police station, and was found with certain personal items allegedly belonging to Sheila.”
Sheila’s family said the next court hearing will take place on 15 August.
The police are continuing to gather evidence, and the investigating officer declined to comment on the case.
Arrests were also made last week in the case of an intersex woman, Rose Mbesa, who was found murdered this year in Trans Nzoia County, 380 kilometres northwest of Nairobi.
The hashtags #JusticeForSheilaLumumba, #JusticeForRoseMbesa, #JusticeForJoashMosoti are trending again as many demand answers over queer murders and violence in the country.
Queers have a right to life and you can’t get away with violating a queer person
For Kenya’s LGBTIQ community, the call for justice is more than a hashtag.
“Justice to us means if you do this to the queer community, you go to jail,” said Melody Njuki, the communications and partnerships officer at the Initiative for Equality And Non-Discrimination (INEND), a Kenyan rights organisation. “Queers have a right to life and you can’t get away with violating a queer person.”
INEND – along with Amnesty International Kenya and local LGBTIQ organisations – is sustaining pressure on police to continue investigations and is offering legal help to Sheila’s family.
