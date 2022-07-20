The family of Sheila Lumumba, who was raped and murdered in Nyeri County, Kenya, in April, have told openDemocracy of their relief at hearing a suspect has been charged in connection with their death.

A man was arraigned in court in Karatina town, Nyeri County on Tuesday this week, charged with the aggravated assault and murder of the 25-year-old.

A woman has also been arrested but has not been charged. Sheila's family claim she was allegedly found selling items that belonged to Sheila.

Speaking to openDemocracy after attending the hearing, John Lumumba, Sheila’s father, said: “I can now see that at least there will be justice for my child.”

Sheila, a non-binary lesbian, was found murdered in their home. At the time, a close family member told openDemocracy that a post-mortem report showed they had been raped.

The family has previously accused police officers of dragging their feet on the case. They say this has forced them to start their own investigations, during which they claim to have found CCTV footage that subsequently became part of the police probe.