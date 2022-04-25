An online safe space

This is where Moroccan Transgender Community comes in. Ghali wanted to provide a supportive and educational online platform that serves even those who are too scared to sign up as followers. He says that he receives 15 to 30 messages a week from people looking for advice and information.

His friend and co-founder of the network, Eyad Eden, who also started his transition while studying abroad, helps with the task of supporting trans Moroccans. It’s about changing people’s mentality through knowledge, says Eyad, and “changing the law so it accepts and supports trans people”.

Both men say it’s important to reach parents of trans people too, because they can be important allies to the cause. Many people approach them for information in case they later have a child who is trans.

Ghali’s mother has herself come a long way: not only does she now accept her son, she celebrates him. Ghali’s mother says parents of trans children “should be supportive, love their kids unconditionally and, most importantly, be up to date with information”.

This includes understanding the risks posed by Morocco’s laws to anyone who openly identifies as trans or has started to transition. Ghali says transitioning in Morocco can be dangerous “without a proper health system that supports them and a legal frame that protects them”.

Your own relatives can also pose a threat, says Ghali, because “in Morocco there are parents and family who could kill you if they know that you are part of the LGBTQIA+ community”.

This is why he often advises trans teens who want to come out to their families to wait, finish their studies and become financially independent – because there is always the chance they might be thrown out of their home. Ghali recalls a trans man telling him that when he came out, his family found a man and “made me marry him”.

Migration as a survival tactic

Many trans Moroccans are forced to apply for asylum in Europe, says Ghali. Often, they started to transition while studying in the West and knew they could face family isolation, violence or imprisonment if they returned to Morocco.

Ghali himself knows the pain of exile, having been unable to visit a dying elderly relative in Morocco because some members of his family refuse to accept his transition. Comments such as ‘you’re going to hell’ and ‘for us, you’re already dead’ have been hurled at him. He wrote on social media: “You know what’s the hardest situation ever? When a very dear person dies and you lost the last occasion to see him/her for the only reason that you were born transgender.”

But things may be changing, albeit slowly. At the start of Ramadan in early April, Ghali’s mother, friends and LGBTQIA+ activists welcomed him back to Tetouan, his home city in northern Morocco. Ghali says it was a very special time for him because he could fast and then “go to the mosque and hang out with other men. All this in the right body. No words could describe the euphoria I felt doing those simple acts.” As a devout Muslim, he emphasises that there is nothing in the Quran against trans people.

Back in Belgium, Ghali reflects on the sad reality that migrating may be the only way a trans Moroccan can live safely. Of course, this is not possible for many people, so Morocco’s trans community remains hopelessly divided, he says: between those who have already left, and those who desperately want to leave.