It’s been nearly four years since the Conservative Party first pledged to eradicate what prime minister Boris Johnson has called the “absolutely abhorrent” practice of so-called conversion therapy. Since then, the UK has left the European Union, Donald Trump has lost the presidency of the United States and the world has been upended by a pandemic. And conversion therapy still remains legal in the UK.

The LGBT+ charity Stonewall defines conversion therapy as “any form of treatment or psychotherapy which aims to change a person’s sexual orientation or to suppress a person’s gender identity”. These practices can range from pseudo-scientific counselling sessions or being prayed over, all the way to corrective rape and exorcisms. The United Nations said such interventions “may amount to torture”.

In the UK, according to the government’s National LGBT Survey in 2017, 2% of LGBT+ people have undergone conversion therapy and a further 5% have been offered it.

Despite repeated assurances that a comprehensive legislative ban was coming, news emerged recently that the government was planning to ditch its promise to ban conversion therapy in England and Wales. This sent shockwaves through LGBT+ communities and triggered a ferocious backlash. The government was forced into a partial climbdown within hours, pledging to introduce a ban after all.

Get our free Daily Email Get one whole story, direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up now

But there was a catch. The ban would only cover lesbian, gay and bisexual people – not trans and non-binary people. The government has defended this position, claiming “this is a complex legal area” and saying it will therefore carry out “separate work to consider the issue of transgender conversion therapy”. While the government’s failed to give more detail on its reason for excluding trans people, the majority of the British public (65 per cent) support a ban on practices trying to change a person’s sexual orientation, and similarly, almost two thirds (62 per cent) want to see practices that try to suppress or alter or a person’s gender identity outlawed too.

NHS England, the British Medical Association, the UK Council for Psychotherapy, and the Royal College of Psychiatrists, among many other medical and mental health bodies, have also come out to urge the government to extend the ban to trans people.

Unless the British government changes its stance, a parliamentary showdown is inevitable as proponents of a comprehensive ban attempt to amend any future bilI to include trans people. While LGBT+ communities and opposition parties continue to apply pressure on the government, it’s worth remembering that several other countries have already either partially or fully outlawed conversion practices.

In the last few months, Canada, France and New Zealand have all passed laws banning conversion therapy that covers both sexual orientation and gender identity. They join the 14 other countries that each have some form of national ban in place.

At such a bleak time for LGBT+ communities in the UK, what lessons can be learned from the success of activists in these other countries? How might the UK apply some of the strategies and tactics used elsewhere to bring forth a holistic ban on conversion practices? I spoke with activists in Canada, France and the UK to find out.

Build a coalition

LGBT+ activists around the world told me that forming an umbrella body to organise collective action between individuals, groups and organisations is crucial to help bring about social and legal change.

Nicholas Schiavo founded the national grassroots coalition group No Conversion Canada in 2018 to help bring an end to conversion practices. “I didn’t start the movement. There was already a lot of expertise, a lot of people fired up, but they didn’t know where to go,” he explains. “We needed a united banner that everyone could get behind and take the fight to parliament.”

In New Zealand, Shaneel Lal created the Conversion Therapy Action Group in 2019, while Benoit Siward set up Rien À Guérir (Nothing To Cure) in France in 2021. These organisations succeed by bringing together existing voices, research, expertise and advocacy efforts to present a unified front that can educate politicians, the media and the public on the realities of conversion therapy.

The UK adopted a similar approach in 2020, when Ban Conversion Therapy was established. It’s a coalition of LGBTQIA+ and faith communities and organisations, along with mental health practitioners. Leni Morris, chief executive of Galop (an LGBT+ anti-abuse charity and a member of Ban Conversion Therapy), confirms that the UK needed an umbrella organisation that could “really look at the issue from all angles and push for the comprehensive ban that we need”.

So British activists have the right approach, but they must contend with a government that simply may not be interested in listening to them.

Raise public awareness

After forming coalitions, one of the most significant hurdles LGBT+ activists face in fighting for legal bans is that conversion therapy happens behind closed doors. “Conversion therapy in the UK has been an invisible issue for decades,” says Morris.