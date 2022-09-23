I’m as surprised as anyone to be feeling cautiously optimistic about the upcoming American midterm elections. My natural tendency is pessimism and, under normal circumstances, midterms tend to go badly for the party that holds the presidency. (Of course, the past few years of American political life can hardly be described as ‘normal’ for many reasons, few of them good.)

Yet here I sit, facing a number of indicators that Democrats may perform well on 8 November in both House and Senate races.

If they do, Joe Biden’s administration may be able to shepherd through some much-needed reforms – not least to the US’s flawed voting system itself. Whether this is possible will depend on the precise balance of power in the Senate, and whether a sufficient number of Democratic senators is willing to abolish the filibuster, a rule that requires 60 of the 100 senators to allow a final vote on a bill – making it easy for the opposition party to obstruct the ruling party’s agenda and block legislation.

Republicans, who currently make up exactly half of the Senate, have been flagrantly abusing the filibuster for decades, and abolishing it would require a mere parliamentary procedural change that the ruling party could enact on its own – but conservative Democratic senators Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin are steadfast in their opposition to the change.

With that in mind, let’s start with the bad news about Democratic prospects for victory in November.

Because of the filibuster, the Senate failed to pass the voting rights legislation desired by the Biden administration earlier this year, while Republican secretaries of state and state legislators have pushed through a wave of voter suppression in GOP-controlled American states.

Biden’s proposed legislation would have created national standards for early voting and voting by mail, in addition to restoring provisions of the 1965 Voting Rights Act gutted by the Supreme Court in 2013, which had provided for federal oversight of changes to electoral procedure in certain southern states known for preventing their African-American populations from voting under Jim Crow.

Many of these states have returned to suppressing the vote, now using subtler methods than those employed in the 1960s and prior. Current tactics include deliberately and unnecessarily onerous ID requirements that disproportionately affect the minority communities that vote heavily Democratic; restrictions on early voting and voting by mail; the deliberate placement of too few polling places in primarily minority neighbourhoods, which leads to hours-long lines to vote; and rules against providing food and water to the people waiting in these lines.