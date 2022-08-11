How significant is Kansas’s resounding rejection of a state constitutional amendment that would have paved the way for a highly restrictive abortion ban?

On the one hand, the vote of 59% against to 41% in favour represents a remarkable achievement for the state’s Democrats and reproductive justice advocates. Grassroots educational and ‘get out the vote’ efforts roundly quashed the Republican attempt to sneak the amendment through in a late summer primary election.

Nationwide, primary elections typically attract low voter turnout, and in this case, many independent voters – those not registered as members of either of the US’s two major parties – may not have initially known they were allowed to vote on the ballot initiative, since Kansas does not allow independents to vote in its closed partisan primaries. It is particularly impressive, then, that almost one million people voted – Kansas’s highest primary turnout since at least 2010.

The referendum result also represents a satisfying defeat not only of Republican politicians, but also of the reactionary local Catholic bishops, who invested heavily in trying to get the amendment passed.

This provides American liberals and leftists with some much-needed good news amid a seemingly endless parade of horrors, and the resulting glimmer of hope may be enough to give Democrats some momentum as the midterm elections approach.

On the other hand, Kansas is a rather peculiar place. The stunning result may not mean as much for the national ‘big picture’ as some analysts and pundits are suggesting.

A complex history

Delving into Kansas’s history sheds light on why we should be cautious about drawing sweeping conclusions on the basis of the abortion referendum. By the same token, it would be dangerously wrong to assume that the battle over abortion rights is over in the state.

For a topographically flat, largely rural state that can be mind-numbingly dull to drive through, Kansas looms surprisingly large in American history and pop culture. Those who know of the state primarily through the 1939 MGM movie adaption of L. Frank Baum’s ‘The Wizard of Oz’, which starred Judy Garland, may associate Kansas primarily with windswept plains and simple farming folk for whom “there’s no place like home”.

Kansas is indeed located in the heart of ‘Tornado Alley’, a loosely defined region in the middle of the US, where tornadoes are a frequent occurrence. The state’s major economic sectors include beef cattle ranching and wheat production.

But newshounds with an interest in the culture wars may think of the Westboro Baptist Church when Kansas is mentioned. The tiny extremist church in the state’s capital,Topeka, is known for its hateful slogan, “God hates fags”, and its members carry out virulently homophobic protests across the country, including at funerals.