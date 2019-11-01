The war on African women is supported by foreign activists, with no regard for our lives

Online, Nigerian feminists and LGBTIQ activists drew connections between recent cases of unlawful detention and sexual assault by state agents in Abuja, the political capital, and the police raid on Marie Stopes in Lagos, the economic capital. They could see similarities in the tactics used amidst escalating state violence that has included attacks on women using public transport, sex workers and queer women.

As their social media campaign with the hashtag #EndWarOnNigerianWomen spread, an organisation called CitizenGo appeared to publicly take credit for targeting Marie Stopes in their newsletters and social media posts – stating that they had staged the request for an abortion at the clinic that led to the raid. (Marie Stopes in Nigeria helps people to prevent unplanned and unwanted pregnancies, manage their sexual and reproductive health, and recover from complications related to unsafe abortions, but the law restricts them from providing abortions).

CitizenGo is an anti-feminist, anti-queer organisation with links to US-based anti-choice activists and the European far right. It is also closely linked to the World Congress of Families, a network founded in the 1990s by US Christian right leader Allan Carlson, with the central goal to nurture ultra-conservative ‘pro-family’ organisations, thinkers, state officials, and religious groups around the world. This week, this network is hosting an African regional conference in Accra, Ghana.

Recently, CitizenGo also claimed credit for campaigns against clinics in Kenya, Malawi, Niger and Tanzania, while spreading sensationalist misinformation about reproductive healthcare via online petitions and offline lobbying. For instance, they claim children are injected with contraceptives at “blood thirsty clinics”. They say their own activities include training and partnering with local anti-choice groups to “stop abortion”, confront the “radical left” and promote “family values”.

Around the world, including in the US, organised movements are undermining women’s health, safety and bodily autonomy. They work to influence debates at global meetings like the annual UN Commission on the Status of Women gathering in New York City as well as with national government officials and agencies. In Africa, CitizenGo has also partnered with groups like Culture of Life Africa, founded by the Nigerian Catholic anti-abortion activist Obianuju Ekeocha, who lives in the UK; and the Foundation for African Cultural Heritage ‘pro-family’ advocacy coalition.

These groups push misinformation about the activities of reproductive health and rights organisations to ensure that all people adhere to a one-dimensional interpretation of (Christian) ‘family values’ which enthrone unchecked reproduction within heterosexual marriage, at any cost. Contrary to the lies they often peddle, pro-choice groups do not exist to profit from women’s increased access to services – they are working to ensure that people have the information and resources they need to manage their health, including pregnancies. In doing so, they’re saving lives.