American-led ‘pro-family’ summit in Ghana condemned for ‘shocking’ white supremacist, Islamophobic links

The US-led network behind an “African family and sustainable development” summit opening in Accra today has numerous links to Islamophobic, far-right and white supremacist movements, openDemocracy can reveal.

The World Congress of Families (WCF) is hosting a two-day “Africa regional gathering” in the Ghanaian capital from Thursday, seeking to meet with parliamentarians and religious leaders from the country.

While the WCF is best-known for publicly opposing LGBT rights and abortion, and its president has emphasised that it “condemns racism”, openDemocracy’s research has uncovered numerous connections between key WCF figures and other controversial movements internationally, including:

WCF leaders praising far-right politicians in Italy and Hungary who have called African migrants in Europe “slaves” and “poison”

Key WCF allies blaming Africans for the spread of AIDS, saying “blacks like to copulate”, and warning of “the evil clearly written into Islamic tenets”

Links with white nationalists, including via a central WCF figure who has also suggested the FBI “stake out every mosque in the country”.

Responding to an email from openDemocracy, WCF president Brian Brown, who is set to speak at the event in Ghana, did not comment on specific examples cited in this article but sent a short response accusing openDemocracy of “lies” and “false claims”, adding: “We condemn racism, hatred, and violence. We always have”.

However in Accra, Nana Darkoa Sekyiamah, director of communications at the global feminist group AWID, described openDemocracy’s findings as “shocking”.

The WCF publicly “positions itself as ‘pro-family’, but is part of an extremist movement that actually divides and destroys families by disparaging diversity and promoting hate”, said Neela Ghoshal, a researcher at Human Rights Watch.

A spokesperson for the Coalition for African Family Values of Love, Unity and Tolerance, a Ghanaian civil society group, condemned the WCF’s links to “movements that mistreat our black family in the diaspora”. She contrasted this with Ghana’s international reputation “as a peaceful and tolerant nation”.

Anti-migrant friends in Europe

In the US, WCF President Brian Brown runs the National Organization for Marriage lobby group, whose funders have reportedly included a foundation that also gave millions of dollars to organisations accused of promoting “anti-Muslim hate”.

Brown is also a founder of ActRight, a fundraising site for right-wing US politicians, whose recent Facebook posts have criticised Pope Francis for being a “homosexual supporter” and suggested the Pope is “perhaps a homosexual himself”.

In Europe, he appears to have cultivated close ties to far-right European politicians, who advocate for hardline anti-immigrant policies. In email newsletters, Brown has repeatedly emphasised his relationships with Matteo Salvini, until recently Italy’s interior minister, and Hungary’s prime minister Victor Orbán.

At least 50,000 Ghanaians live in Italy, where Salvini’s far-right Lega party has implemented a range of punitive anti-immigrant policies, including criminalising citizens who offer migrants food or shelter.

Last year, the African Union called for Salvini to retract comments describing African migrants as “slaves”, while dozens of black European politicians criticised Lega officials for comparing a former Italian minister, who was born in the Democratic Republic of Congo, to an “orangutan”.