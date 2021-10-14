Spanish anti-LGBT group battled Google to suppress links to secret society

Ultra-conservative Spanish group HazteOir – which uses ‘free speech’ arguments to campaign against LGBT rights – battled Google to “suppress” reported links to a controversial Catholic secret society, according to files released by WikiLeaks.

This secret society is called El Yunque (‘The Anvil’). It is a religious, anti-communist group founded in Mexico on the 1950s. It doesn’t have a website or official registration, but is believed to be active across Latin America and in Spain.

Investigative journalists at leading outlets including El País have documented how El Yunque and HazteOir have worked together. This is particularly controversial in Spain where secret organisations are banned by the constitution.

Articles by media outlets were among 150-plus links appearing in Google searches that HazteOir tried to get the tech giant to “suppress” (their words) in 2015 – as well as “related searches” including its name and words such as “far-Right”.

When a direct request to Google failed (the company said “including these news [reports] in Google’s search results continues to be relevant and of public interest”), HazteOir took its fight to a Madrid court, the WikiLeaks files show.

Their court filing asked Google to "rectify their decision”, compensate them in cash and sign a confidentiality agreement, so that Google “will not be able to place the suppression on record nor report it to third parties” including the media outlets.

In September 2015, the court convened a ‘conciliation hearing’ to be held the following month. It is unclear what happened next; there are no later files in the WikiLeaks release and the links HazteOir targeted remain in Google’s search index.