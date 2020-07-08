How counsellors convince asylum seekers to accept ‘voluntary return’

To an extent this is certainly artifice. In the eyes of most return counsellors, the decision-making power of migrants and refugees is limited by the legal framework: the rejection of an asylum application leaves ‘voluntary return’ as the obvious legally available alternative to deportation. In fact, return counsellors often implicitly or explicitly attempt to steer their clients away from other potential options like absconding, which they tend to present as a dangerous endeavour. Dutch state counsellors, for example, often mention things like “within 28 days after the decline of your appeal you will live in the country illegally – is that really what you want?” By hinting at the hardship that living without formal permission can certainly entail, they sometimes make strategic use of the specific situation individual returnees are in, such as their children risking growing up without legal status.

Another common strategy is to establish business plans and emphasise the available in-kind and in-cash assistance to realise these plans. Such ‘reintegration assistance’ is built into most AVR programmes and is believed to trigger mobility aspirations, as it provides returnees with a perspective to generate economic stability in their country of nationality.

The tenacity of hope and agency

Of course, such strategies to steer mobility aspirations are not always effective, as unauthorised migrants themselves simultaneously try to realise alternative life aspirations. A well-known strategy among asylum seekers is to destroy or hide their identity documents and refuse identification, often already before or during the asylum procedure. Since returns – whether ‘voluntarily’ or forced – can only take place once the nationality and identity are established, this strategy can buy valuable time for furthering plans to realise actual aspirations.

Another strategy is to go underground. Rather than engaging with a system that will try to return them, they leave the reception centre and attempt to disappear. In this context, the AVR process itself opens additional possibilities for resistance, delay, and for realising aspirations that do not include return. This has to do with two crucial requirements of AVR: that return must be based on a ‘voluntary choice’ – which can thus also be revoked at any moment – and must not involve physical force. By signing up for AVR and then changing their mind at the last moment, rejected asylum seekers can not only delay their return but sometimes successfully abscond from the return process, which in contrast to the deportation procedure happens in the absence of state authority (like the police) that could stop them.

Despite these challenges for policymakers, they widely celebrate AVR schemes and present them as the best way to effectuate their return policies. The appearance of asylum seekers leaving by ‘free will’ is advantageous to them in many respects. It underlines the alleged fairness, rationality and legitimacy of the asylum system and undermines the validity of other asylum claims made by co-nationals.

For example, the sudden increase in voluntary returns from Finland to Iraq at the beginning of 2016 led a member of the Austrian parliament to argue that, “when asylum seekers voluntarily return to their home country, this clearly shows that their life and limb were obviously not threatened. For this reason, also Austria should carefully examine future asylum claims of Iraqi citizens to determine whether there really were reasons for flight.” Individual counsellors make use of similar arguments. As a Dutch state counsellor told a rejected asylum seeker from Eritrea, “people think that they cannot return to Eritrea all the time, but eventually it always turns out that they actually can.”

What makes the management of migrants’ aspirations so complex – whether at the point of leaving their country or returning to it – is that the individual counsellors are always only one of many factors in migrants’ decision-making processes. What makes return counselling problematic is that trying to align mobility aspirations with immigration law, even if well intended, reinforces an overall restrictive and violent migration regime.

