30 years after the Berlin Wall fell, the far right has come of age

Neo-nazis then and now

Together with a close friend, I left Berlin in 2007 to study in the east Germany city of Jena. At that time, the story of the terrorist organisation National Socialist Underground (NSU) was still to be discovered. The core trio grew up here and went underground. The milieu around the NSU didn’t go unnoticed. They owned a house close to the plattenbau settlement where we lived, far outside the city centre.

Avoiding critical situations was not easy. But we learned to resist, and we knew how to handle trouble. To avoid an awkward situation, we once accepted an invitation from one of our neighbours who proudly presented us with his memorabilia: flags, books, knives. Swastikas upon swastikas. I thought I would never see him again. But when I came back to Jena for work in 2017, I recognized him in a video recorded during an AfD demonstration, singing anti-Semitic slurs and attacking counter-protesters. In a way, it was a surprising déjà-vu that was not a surprise at all. Like our neighbour, many who had once voted for the neo-Nazi party NPD moved over to the AfD as the more realistic force within this authoritarian shift. In the federal elections in Thuringia in October, the AfD won 23.4 per cent of the vote. During the same period, a court confirmed that the AfD regional leader Björn Höcke was rightfully called a fascist.

He has been campaigning with the slogan: “Complete die Wende.” Could it be more contradictory? Thirty years after the fall of the wall, a fascist from the West summoned Thuringians to continue the peaceful revolution that had led to the fall of the Communist regime. This time, the legacy of the revolution has been mobilised to oppose the ‘degenerate system of political correctness’ and to incite resentments against migrants – a predictable pattern, as fascists always take their legitimacy from flawed interpretations of the past.

And yet, almost a third of my generation (aged 30-44) voted for Höcke’s party. It was thanks to the pensioners that the AfD did not come first. But still. Along with the federal elections in Saxony and Brandenburg, it gets difficult to remain positive, especially after everything we experienced in our youth, and since the swing to the right has become so “normal” nowadays. This all comes together with a new generation of far-right violence that has been erupting at regular intervals since 2015.

The ‘baseball bat years’

It is no surprise that 30 years after the fall of the Wall, a debate on the ‘baseball bat years’ – as the journalist Christian Bangel calls them – is spreading. On Twitter, people share their experiences of being totally defenceless against the Nazi mob using the hashtag #baseballschlaegerjahre.

It is time that these stories were heard. They have long been silenced and ignored in favour of the ‘fears and concerns’ of Pegida demonstrators. It is time that we also tell the stories of how to build solidarity against the shift to the far-right. Stories such as recent developments in Jena, where Nazis have no say any more. Or of my own Berlin district, where neo-Nazis once owned or occupied seven bars within a distance of 500 meters. They have disappeared from there, although they are re-appearing elsewhere: in nearby villages and online. The Nazis of my generation grew up. They have kids now. But they still carry the hate of their teenage years.