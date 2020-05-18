Limit growth: liberate degrowth

Degrowth is about a democratic and serene transition toward new models of society where infinite growth on a finite planet is recognised as neither possible nor desirable. The degrowth movement advocates limiting growth and liberating degrowth. Here quality of life — not economic quantity — will be central to all our gaols and assessments.

Degrowth advocates argue that the current recession caused by a simple virus is just a forewarning of what we will face if we do not discuss how to manage human life within planetary limits. Our choice is between convivial degrowth or forced recession, even social collapse. The COVID-19 confinement is full of learnings — opening the space to better understand degrowth and see degrowth as a desirable option.

Here, reflecting on this crisis, we raise a few points from those developed in our upcoming book Exploring Degrowth: A Critical Guide.

Learnings for degrowth

While the dominant mantra is that the market rules and must be left as free as possible of state interference, today governments are regulating aspects of the economy. As the pandemic threatened to overwhelm oft-neglected health sectors, states acted. Factories were closed, and corporations, markets and profits restricted, in favour of protecting life. Now could open up democratic debates on what we need to produce, and how we produce. We can decide on how we work and where, so our working lives have greater quality and, with reduced needs, we can work fewer hours.

Climate change, biodiversity loss, peak oil — ‘peak everything’ — potential pandemics and rising inequalities increasingly threaten our well-being, prompting a radical rethink of our economies. As the neoliberal political agenda fights to get back on track, degrowth invites us to imagine a safer world with local self-provisioning, making us independent of traded goods.

Forced confinement has allowed us to re-evaluate what really matters — human relationships and communication, care, solidarity and conviviality, all at the heart of degrowth principles. We have had to decide which are our essential needs and services, from food to housework, from childcare to health. And we have experienced the risks of just-in-time supply chains with numerous weak links but especially long-distance trade and transport across borders.

Our mega-machine seems very strong when everything works well, but incredibly fragile in the face of minor problems. Moreover many of us have experienced the benefits of a slower more deliberate lifestyle and Earth has been relieved of the excessive pollution of air, waters and land — potentially decolonising our productivist and consumerist imaginaries — freeing us to see that when we act altogether other preferable worlds are possible.

Stimulating growth is dangerous, useless and absurd

Now we have the opportunity to stop socially undesirable and environmentally dangerous activities. Instead, our money is being used to save toxic sectors such as airlines and mass tourism. Funds used by states to prop up industries that are environmentally dangerous is accumulating as public debt. We risk suffering austerity measures over the years to come, just to pay back those debts. At the same time environmental damage is not halted and even exacerbated by stimulating economies. Instead, degrowth invites us to invent new models based on social and environmental justice.

Recent uprisings such as the French yellow vest movement reveal that inequalities were already unbearable before the pandemic hit. This period offers us an opportunity to stop the mega-machine, decide on appropriate and just production, and share what we produce. If we don’t take control, the economic, environmental and social impacts of the pandemic crisis threaten to be more widespread than any experienced in the lifetime of current generations.

Paths to degrowth

Many people are reported saying they never imagined experiencing such pandemic restrictions and deaths. Once we were blind, now can we see? After supplies of toilet paper ran out, the next commodities in short supply were vegetable seeds! Yes, growing our own food, relocalisation, regulating to save our lives, expanding public services, and neighbourly solidarity is happening because most people understand we need them and they are desirable.