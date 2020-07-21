‘Must say’ and ‘must not say’ words for the French President

The distortion of the truth in the discourse of those who run France is not new. What is, is the enthusiastic, earnest, determined way in which the Macronie engages in the exercise both of the power to impose control and the perversion of the language to disguise what it is about. The vocabulary of the Macronie has a habit of repeating itself. Like the annoying reflux of a distasteful meal, it betrays itself by the endless recurrence of mendacious double-talk.

Take four words in the following order: Merci, thank you; effort, one of those words from French into English without any change of spelling or meaning, unless you are an old-style French medical practitioner and you are referring to the consequence, a strain in the back, not the action, the effort, which caused it (which second meaning, as we shall see, could be very appropriate when it comes to the activities of a certain Bruno Le Maire); territoire, strictly territory, but as used by the Macronie now, more like locality; and autonomie, autonomy or self-government. There will be a fifth word analysed but that one will not be revealed until later because it is not a word Macron likes to have used about himself.

Merci

For many a month, the word Merci was the most common in the vocabulary of Macron’s acolytes. Google Stanislas Guerini and Merci and you open a Pandora’s Box of earnest declarations of gratitude. Guerini has been the one running Macron’s En Marche! organisation for the last eighteen months. He has developed the art of saying Merci to a pitch of ultimate insincerity. He has offered it to the En Marche! activists in the recent local elections, to the health workers dealing with Covid-19, and now to the firefighters at the cathedral in Nantes. If ever you go to an En Marche! meeting you are served it many times over.

Personally, I have attended many a political meeting and the process of thanking those there has usually had an air of involuntarily letting slip the desperate relief that anyone has actually turned up (it is getting more and more like that when it comes to En March! events). Having been on occasion the billed speaker only to find that I was the sole person present, I know that at moments like that, the words Thank you may even come out with a vicious tone of sarcasm.

It is never so with Guerini. A good bet is that overlaying the recordings of each and every time he utters his Merci, one would not find the slightest difference in the tremolo of delivery after delivery. Probably, like others in the Macronie, he is reflecting a continued disbelief over the way in which their leader successfully betrayed, outflanked and overtook all comers in the race to the Elysée in 2017. It is like the applause Russian passengers give a pilot who successfully delivers them back to an airport runway safe and sound.

Effort, territoire and autonomie

Effort is different. As in the announcement by that Bruno Le Maire after he had been kept in place in charge of the economy during Macron’s government reshuffle: the French public are going to have to “faire un effort sur les dépenses publiques”, make an effort on public expenditure.

On first hearing such a formulation one could be forgiven for thinking that what Le Maire means is that we are going to have to make an effort to find more resources for the various public authorities to spend on all those vitally needed causes in France. But, remember, this is a world in which words change their meaning. The French people need to faire un effort now translates as “I, Bruno Le Maire, am going to take an axe to public spending.”

There is a problem, though, for Macron, in just doing that from the top of the political hierarchy in France. It unites the opposition. A focus for public anger is easy to find. And that would get in the way of the magician repeating his electoral trick in 2022.

So at a wave of his wand, out popped another word: territoire. It currently competes with Merci when it comes to repetitions. Jean Castex, the new prime minister is, Macron has told us, an “homme de territoire”. In this usage, it means something like “He’s a local bloke”. Rather as in the image of the chap at the bar that Nigel Farrage tried to foster, though the crudeness of a guy holding a pint, fag in fingers, would never do for Castex.

The first half of Macron’s presidency was one of division and popular anger over the “reforms” he enforced. Several remain in place. Trade union power at the national level has been decisively neutered. The railway system has been fully prepared for EU competition rules and the rail unions broken.

The role assigned to Castex is to find a way to present the appearance of consensus while letting Le Maire get on with his work as France copes with the disaster of its failures in its confrontation with SARS-Cov-2. Two big changes – a radical worsening of provision for the unemployed and a new pensions system designed to hand control over expenditure levels to whoever is the Bruno Le Maire of the future – remain established in law but their implementation is now suspended until the end of the year. The immediate priority is to get the unions at company level to accept longer hours at work for the same, or less, pay.