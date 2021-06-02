Nationalism meets racism in a divided Cyprus

The Republic of Cyprus (RoC), controlling about two thirds of the eastern-Mediterranean island's territory,

installed a wired fence across a part of the Green Line earlier this year to keep migrants out. The Green Line or cease-fire Line, divides north and south Cyprus, with the south being controlled by the Greek-

Cypriots and the Turkish-occupied north being controlled by Turkish-Cypriots.

Justifying the fence in an 8 March press release, the RoC ministry said: “We are defending our land against illegal migration and the methods which Turkey is plotting to hurt, once more, the Cyprus Republic.”

Cliché anti-migrant, patriotic rhetoric, a bit a-la Donald Trump, it may be, but still able to inspire a further rise of racism and nationalism and direct social attention away from corruption scandals in which the president, Nicos Anastasiades, is allegedly involved. The fence shifted focus to a nationalistic stance on reunification and cementing the government’s authoritarian turn; a laughable governmental clumsiness in dealing with the matter does not seem to diminish its desired symbolic and material power.

From the onset, objections about the fence were raised from two inter-related perspectives; that the measure reinforced Cyprus’ partition – a long-lasting goal of Turkish nationalism in the island – and that the measure was inhumane for blocking people in need of international protection. Supporters of the fence sided with the government’s arguments: it stopped unwanted others, pushed over by the historical Other, Turkey.

From pushbacks to fences

In June 2020, the Cypriot government announced its so-called, Integrated migration and asylum policy, characteristically named ‘Humanely and Resolutely’. It was a highly mediated event, which set the ground for what would follow, resonating with earlier migration policies and practices.

The minister responsible for the policy, an MP of the ruling right-wing party, DISY (Democratic Rally), Nicos Nouris, noted that Cypriots, being refugees themselves, were best positioned to recognize the plight of refugees and offer support. He built a positive victim/savior in-group identity to tackle the stigma of racism or xenophobia, before revealing the actual intention of his announced migration policy. His introductory remark went like this:

“Cyprus and the Cypriots in 1974 experienced war and the plight of refugees and have first-hand knowledge of what it means to be a real refugee. It follows that we know very well when to lend a helping hand to our fellow human beings, who are in real danger.”

The inclusive we Nouris uses, is simultaneously exclusionary. It referred to 1974, the year of the Turkish invasion in Cyprus that internally displaced more than 150,000 Greek-Cypriots, but excluded the Turkish-Cypriot community, whose members had experienced violent, internal displacement in earlier years as Greek and Turkish nationalists collided.

The unwillingness of certain Greek-Cypriot elites, but also collectively of the Greek-Cypriot community, to acknowledge the pain of the Other characterizes contemporary Greek-Cypriot nationalism. This sets roadblocks to reconciliation by maintaining sharp divisions between Us, the victims of atrocities, and the Other, the perpetrator. In parallel, Nouris’ references to ‘real’ danger, and ‘real refugees’ like Us, simultaneously excludes from empathy so-called bogus Others. Effectively, the so-called integrated migration policy was about the treatment of unworthy migrants, to bring numbers down.

The minister went on to target specific unwanted migrants: those performing ‘fictitious’ weddings, ‘fictitious students’, asylum seekers and crossers of the Green Line.

As his speech continued, one could list a whole set of familiar discursive strategies used to scapegoat migrants: number games to alert us that migrants are too many for small Cyprus to absorb; constructing them as a threat to security; a demographic threat; associating migration to crime; and particularly targeting those Greek-Cypriots who criticized inhumane conditions at asylum centers during the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown of March 2020.

Referring to how the “EU refused entrance to 500,000 people in 2018”, Nouris invoked an oppressive and restrictive migration agenda justified upon a pre-existing European paradigm. In Greek-Cypriot politics, the EU can be used to justify almost everything good (advanced, superior, civilized, well-thought etc) or the opposite – that Cyprus has no alternative than to follow EU dictums, like them or not.

Nouris’ announcement was extensively covered in the following days by print, online, electronic media and discussed in social media. For days and even weeks afterwards, sensationalist headlines in the daily press depicted migrants as a national enemy: one in June read, “Cyprus First Choice among illegals, Asylum seekers are as many as the population of Pafos," a small coastal city.

Over the months that followed, Nouris fed the press with more anti-migrant positions. In a televised statement in November last year, he attributed a fight between migrants at the infamous Pournara camp, an overcrowded, controversial reception center, to their culture, saying: “These [violent incidents] relate unfortunately to the culture of these people and there is no other explanation.”