Ownership and the global coronavirus pandemic

By now we know that the economic, social and political repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic will be with us for years, if not decades. It is already clear to us that the impact on our lives extends well beyond the present public health emergency.

Although it makes fewer headlines than job losses or national lockdown policies, one of the most significant impacts of the crisis worldwide is on global governance, where pre-existing weaknesses and problems have become further exacerbated.

Beneficial ownership opacity – in other words, the inability to find out who owns and controls specific businesses – is an issue around the world as governments focus on the pandemic. Moreover, it is an issue with wide ranging implications.

Fraud and corruption

Why should beneficial ownership, of all the items on the world’s must-do-better list, be such a concern? Simply put, as governments mobilise funds to tackle the public health crisis, the economic resilience and good governance imperatives for publishing details of the owners of companies are becoming stronger and more urgent.

As trillions of dollars are put into COVID-19 efforts, the focus is understandably on enabling the emergency procurement of immediate healthcare supplies and shoring up jobs, livelihoods and key supply chains. However, as governments do so, analysis by the U4 Anti-Corruption Resource Centre shows that key checks and balances on expenditures are being eased or breached. Inevitably, this means a much greater risk of public money being lost to fraud and corruption, or otherwise diverted away from supporting those most in need.

Just as the pandemic has exacerbated pre-existing weaknesses in many countries’ health systems, the toxic impact of pre-existing governance issues has been heightened, too. In late May, an anti-corruption and COVID-19 event held by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development underscored this point. Drago Kos, the chair of the OECD anti-bribery working group, was blunt in his assessment: the current conditions are “a paradise for corruption”. We simply cannot afford to wait until the immediate public health crisis has abated before tackling the corresponding governance crisis.

OpenOwnership

What needs to be done to strengthen transparency? OpenOwnership, a global initiative that works to make it easier to access data about who owns, controls and benefits from companies,

recently held an expert panel with representatives from government, industry, civil society, academia and the media to discuss how beneficial ownership transparency cuts across both short-term emergency response and longer-term economic recovery.

During that session, experts identified five areas where beneficial ownership transparency is of the utmost importance to government, civil society and citizens:

– Procurement: Governments are currently undertaking extensive emergency public procurement to meet COVID-19-related public health needs, and they are facing global shortages of key supplies such as PPE. Without adequate due diligence, governments can fall prey to fraud and counterfeiting schemes, as unscrupulous actors seek to take advantage of the pressing demand.

Ownership transparency allows governments to quickly and effectively perform minimal standards of due diligence on the companies that they are buying goods and services from. As well as reducing immediate risk of corruption, it provides a valuable trail for future auditing.

– Tracking financial assistance: Many trillions of dollars are currently being pumped into economies around the world. A significant amount of these funds will go to companies that are receiving financial support as part of economic stimulus and wage protection packages. But without effective tracking, these funds are at risk of diversion through corruption or mismanagement.

Beneficial ownership transparency gives governments valuable information about who is ultimately benefiting from the economic stimulus support provided to companies, allowing states to target support where the need is greatest.

– Supporting domestic economies: In addition to guarding against corruption and mismanagement, governments face the challenge of ensuring that financial support to companies goes toward strengthening the domestic economy – rather than people and firms based elsewhere. Countries including Canada, Denmark and France have refused emergency financial support to companies based in tax havens.

Ownership transparency can provide governments with the information they need in order to understand the ownership structures of companies, and see where different companies in the ownership chain are based.