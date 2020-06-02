The unique experience of St Nazaire

Chantiers de L'Atlantique ship yard worker watches the keel laying ceremony on the Queen Mary 2, 2002. | Stefan Rousseau/PA. All rights reserved.

Thankfully, war on humans has not played a primary role in St Nazaire’s recent comparative prosperity. But war on the environment has.

After gawking at the waste of human effort involved and hesitating at panels hinting at some of the suffering of those forced by the Nazis to build the pens, there are three choices that help the spectator mull over the damage done to the planet by the production options France’s rulers have plumped for. They should be taken in historical order.

Tourists are not allowed on a ship under construction but they can visit the Chantiers de l’Atlantique and watch them being put together. As whenever steel is being bashed, riveted and welded, there is plenty of noise and the smells of hot oil, paints and chemicals. If you get there before the end of 2020 you may see the MSC Virtuosa before it is finished. To visit these centres of industrial might is an overwhelming, sobering experience. You see raw human power, no longer just squatting, chipping at a solitary flint, sharpening an antler, scraping a lone cow’s hide or pounding some corn into flour, but human power at the apex of a worldwide system of activity and exchange.

What else might these yards and workshops have constructed? Or is the form of the productive enterprise and the market it serves, such that it is only harmful things their workers can offer to humanity?

The liners themselves have become a real example of that pile ‘em high, sell ‘em cheap slogan. Marseilles is a huge city and its port is the biggest in France but the cruise liners sitting there, tied up at the dock make all else feel small and insignificant. More daunting even that the layers of shipping containers ranked one above the other on the super-carriers from China, are the serried rows of cabins reaching ten storeys high above the line of lifeboats at the ships’ gunwales, dwarfing the cranes, the churches and the warehouses of the port’s traditional sky-line.

On some summer days, to walk along that sea front when there was just one cruise liner awaiting its next round of passengers, its motors turning over to keep the whole floating city in power, was to have one’s lungs filled from the exhaust of engines running on that most noxious version of hydrocarbon fuel, heavy marine oil.

Since the Costa Concordia crashed into the Italian coast in 2012 the things have got ever larger, with those coming out of St Nazaire leading the way. The words “gigantesque” and “gigantisme” are everywhere in the handouts from the town’s tourist office that organises the tours to all these venues. When the epidemic struck, the Chantiers de l’Atlantique were planning 20 more cruise liner launches between now and 2030. No one can forecast what is going to happen now.

The Airbus factory

Airbus employees work in the cockpit section of an A350 Airbus airplane near Saint Nazaire, 2011. | Notarianni Laetitia/PA. All rights reserved.

Then there is that Airbus factory. Like the shipyard, you have to book in advance to get the best of the guided tours, but here you will also be rewarded by a twenty-first century work experience: it’s quieter, cleaner, rather clinical in its feel. Even in the most modern shipyard, there are still tasks reminiscent of someone adzing out the heart of a large tree trunk to form a stone-age canoe: the use of brute force against natural materials, perhaps? Not so at Airbus. This is science and technology at their most advanced.

An end to the production of the A380 had been called before Covid-19 halted France. Back on 14 February, Airbus announced that no more would be made beyond the handful due for delivery in 2021. In any case, despite the talk at one stage of making a couple of thousand of the things, the only sales of real importance had been to the Emirates airline. It took nearly half the output of A380s with a fleet now running at 115.

The fall out from the crisis of the modern mass passenger trade induced by the virus is going to be big and will hit many communities hard. But the problems faced by these planes are only a metaphor for the fundamental issue of a vast industry built upon an unsustainable or highly risky gigantism where larger, faster, further are the mantras that dominate.

In France, the whole of Airbus is now at risk and, even before the epidemic, the Chantiers de l’Atlantique were slated to survive only if the Italian state’s equivalent, Fincantieri, went ahead with a takeover deal. The European Union has been holding things up on grounds of “competition”. Which has not stopped the boss of Italian firm, Alberto Maestrini, going a stage further and saying that the new mastodon should include the submarine building yards of the German Thyssenkrupp.

This has been big industry with “charismatic leaders”, that is men who so believed in themselves that they need listen to no one else; oodles of money, rarely theirs; state and local authorities prepared to build roads, reshape bridges, construct ports, and transform landscapes. All made it possible for these giant chunks of private capital to realise their engineering dreams. Not a solely French phenomenon, granted, but one that guaranteed the success of the aircraft and the cruise liner industries in the Hexagon up to now.

The parallel we are more aware of is the ruthless policy pursued by Michael O’Leary of Ryan Air whereby local authorities across Europe have been cajoled into paying an airline, whose great speciality is to convert its passengers into sardines, to use their local airport for its flights.

Both the cruise ship and the large passenger jet have soaked up public money, usually indirectly (for instance, if you keep Air France afloat financially then the airline can continue to buy Airbus jets) but often also directly, as now during the Covid crisis. The whole lubricated by constant, massive doses of corruption and what the French call pantoufle, or slippering, where senior figures glide discretely between top state and private sector jobs. If ever you get to see a photo or a film of the French Covid emergency team meeting with Macron in the Elysée’s salle de crise, look for the one sitting beside the President: Alexis Kohler.

President Macron and Presidency general secretary Alexis Kohler (left) on conference call to set up CARE Committee, March 25, 2020 | Marin Ludovic/PA. All rights reserved.

In January, MSC, the Swiss-Italian giant of the cruise and shipping trade, popped in an order for two more ships from Chantiers de l’Atlantique. One of them will be the biggest the yards have ever constructed. While Kohler was working at the French Finance Ministry a decade ago, he was, among other things, the state’s figure on the board of the Chantiers with one third of the shares as his stake on the table. A bit later, he was Macron’s “Directeur de cabinet” when the President was just Economics Minister. When Macron sloped off to organise his election campaign, Kohler was the financial director of MSC. His mother’s cousin was the partner of the founder of MSC. When Macron got the Presidency, Kohler was made Secretary-General of the Elysée.

The A380 cost at least 12 billion Euros to develop. Imagine what you could do with a sum that large, with the inventive capacity of the teams and technology involved, with the resources before you in these Airbus assembly halls.

Follow the techie media and the opportunities created by new science and technology are mind-boggling. But that media is also full of the terrifying bombast of modern day equivalents of Isambard Kingdom Brunel. His Great Eastern was the largest ship ever built when it launched in the Thames in 1858 and remained so for forty years. Designed to take 4,000 passengers to Australia, the ship was, like the A380, a complete commercial failure. It ended up laying telephone cables across the Atlantic (some to St Nazaire) before becoming a floating music hall on the Mersey. At least there was just one Great Eastern, some of his modern equivalents dream of inundating our cities and countryside with fleets of aerial taxis and delivery drones.