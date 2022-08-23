A food volunteer in Warrington told food charity Feeding Britain that they are “starting to see children, who narrowly miss the [free school meals] criteria, sharing lunches with other children (as they haven’t been able to bring their own food in), not eating, or resorting to eating ‘rubbish’ food.’”

This is not just the case in the poorest parts of the country. Katie* lives in a relatively affluent Cotswolds town. Despite her son’s choices being limited by his £2.40 free school meal allowance, she said: “He doesn’t eat his cake because he gives it to one of his friends who never has enough food and she is always happy to receive it.

“He does like to share his food even when he doesn’t have enough… he’s aware his friends aren’t having enough.”

openDemocracy spoke to a number of parents across the country who reported that their children would, as one parent, Carmen*, put it “buy extra items for friends so that they would have enough to eat”.

This is happening outside the school canteen, too.

“In my friend group, I’d say about half of them can’t eat food when we go out, so you see people buying lunch for their friends,” a Scottish 15-year-old told the Aberlour children’s charity in May. “They come to lunch with me… we go to Greggs and because I’ve got like £3 or £3.50 to spend, I’ll get two Yum Yums and a sausage roll and I’ll give them the Yum Yums, just because they don’t get any food anyway.”

Hackney Quest Youth worker Luke Billingham told openDemocracy he regularly sees children who have a little more money “tending to buy more food and tending to share” with those in “real need”.

The kids “know what it means when different mates are asking to share, understanding where for some people they’re just being cheeky and they like having chips, and where for other kids there’s a real need there,” Billingham said. “There’s an implicit or explicit awareness of who’s got the broadest shoulders, financially – who’s got a bit of money to spare – and of the need to share.”

‘Stealing biscuits and crisps’

Some secondary schools do, on a discretionary basis, offer credit for a meal or two to a child who goes to the school office to report that they have no money to buy lunch that day, openDemocracy has learned.

But families and youth workers said awareness of even this limited option is low – and that there is a lot of fear, stigma and judgement attached to asking for this kind of ad-hoc help – as well as concerns from the children about putting parents into debt.

One parent told openDemocracy, “I think they’ll let you have one lending of some money [ie credit for a meal], but my son didn’t even know that so he’s been without [any meal] before.”

A recent school leaver commented that his friend who was “just over the cut-off point” for free school meals, with a mother who worked three low-paid jobs, was “seen as an annoyance” for sometimes relying on the credit, which openDemocracy understands needs to be paid back in most instances.