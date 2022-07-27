“We used to put £20 a week in and now it’s more like 50,” says Steve, discussing his family’s pre-paid electric meter. “That’s how bad it’s got, so we just knocked everything off. There’s nights where we just sit there in the dark.”

Steve and I had a long conversation about fuel poverty, but it is this image of him, his partner, daughter and granddaughter – three generations of one family – sitting at home with all the lights off that sticks with me.

Gas usage is even more rationed in Steve’s home, in the forgotten outskirts of Cardiff. Last winter, there were only three weeks where the family put the radiators on.

“We all stay in one room… so we just stay warm that way,” he explains. “With all the prices going up, people can't afford to heat their homes, can't afford to cook.”

But if the previous winter was bad, Steve says the coming one will be far worse. “There'll be a lot of people struggling, especially the old and people with very young kids.”

A week after we met, Steve’s worst fears appeared to be confirmed. Martin Lewis, the founder of the Money Saving Expert financial website, warned that household energy costs could increase by a further 64% in October, with the energy price cap having already risen by 54% in April.

The Joseph Rowntree Foundation has predicted that households on the lowest incomes will be forced to spend 26% of their budget after housing costs on gas and electricity in 2023/24, compared to just 12% two years previously.

Talking to Steve, it's clear that the effects of these price hikes are already intolerable.