As Norway’s far Right declines in popularity, a new populist force rises

Following a few months of relaxed measures, where people could socialise and go about most of their daily business, Norway closed its borders on 29 January 2021, after a new strain of COVID-19 was detected in the UK. Large parts of the Oslo region are also in lockdown.

But with the new variant of the virus spreading in Norway, conflict over the countermeasures is heating up.

Norway is one of the countries that´s been hailed as a success story when it comes to controlling the pandemic. As of mid-February, just 592 people have died in the country – compared to more than 12,480 in neighbouring Sweden, and 117,166 in the UK.

Xenophobia and the virus in the mainstream

In Norway, there was a broad political consensus around the need for the lockdown and economic support measures that were introduced in March 2020.

However, as expected, the anti-immigration Progress Party, Fremskrittspartiet (FrP), has since demanded stricter control of borders, migrants and migrant labour due to the possibility of what it called ‘import infection’.

But unlike many other far-Right parties across the rest of the world, the FrP has shown no support for anti-vaxxers and COVID-19 deniers. In fact, the pandemic hasn´t given the FrP many chances to shine.

Despite having withdrawn from the government coalition in January 2020 – over the repatriation of a Norwegian citizen who had volunteered in the Islamic State – the party has been mostly compromising and collaborating with the government on issues ever since.