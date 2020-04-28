The radical right is weaponising COVID-19 online

Much of the content, for example, blames the outbreak on Chinese food standards and practices. This line of thinking is then expanded to more general commentary on the perceived brutality of Chinese food practices as compared to those in western or ‘white’ countries, an argument still further broadened to present the nature of western standards and values as antithetical to ‘foreign’ ones.

Those, meanwhile, unwilling to draw links between COVID-19 and its origins in China or Chinese culture are accused of pushing a ‘PC’ or an anti-white agenda, with one YouTube channel stating: “Just as the globalist left is indifferent to the suffering of white children in order to keep their diversity nightmare alive, so are they indifferent to the consequences for global health of not telling the truth about non-white cultures. It’s typical leftist madness, but this time it’s deadly leftist madness.”

Given travel’s role in COVID-19’s global transmission, commentators also extrapolate that homogenous nation-states with hard borders would prevent crises such as this (or those in the future, they also warn), or otherwise link/blame migrants and non-white communities, multiculturalism, or current thinking on borders and diversity with the virus. The triggering of closed borders, meanwhile, is described as a positive for society, as well as a victory of nationalists. “We have to frankly be shameless as in using the coronavirus as a reason to advocate against mass immigration,” YouTuber Millennial Woes explained in an AMA.

These strands combine to create a harmful meta-narrative for the extreme right, feeding into all the parts of human nature that seek to explain that which we do not understand or cannot control. The content gives audiences people and policies to blame—in the form of non-white people and pro-immigration politicians—and actions to take, i.e. to embrace extremist ideas and join an extreme right-wing group that will fight to end the globalised multicultural order.

The narrative is proving troublingly popular. Beyond positive responses to extremists’ content on COVID-19, a basic analysis of the number of views of videos about COVID-19 often have as many if not more views (often in the thousands or tens of thousands) than videos posted on other topics previously, or those posted around the same time that are not about COVID-19.

The issue of the rapid consumption of extremist content speaks to the other serious threat this pandemic poses to the fabric of our society. Isolation and social distancing not only grant those already radicalised more time to connect with one another, to plan and prepare propaganda or future attacks, they also allow new people to be indoctrinated as they consume easy to access extremist content online, with COVID-19 content as their gateway.