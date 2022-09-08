Liz Truss’s new director of strategy helped run a firm that lobbied for one of the UK’s biggest energy suppliers, openDemocracy can reveal.

Iain Carter took unpaid leave as a partner at Hanbury Strategy to join her leadership campaign over the summer and has now been installed at the heart of Number 10.

But during his time at Hanbury Strategy, the public relations agency was paid to lobby senior political figures on behalf of the now-infamous Bulb Energy.

With 1.5 million customers, Bulb was considered too big to fail – until it collapsed amid spiralling energy prices and went into administration in November 2021. It was bailed out by the government in a move that could cost taxpayers £4bn by next spring.

Downing Street refused to provide a statement on Carter’s appointment, but a spokesperson today claimed the Number 10 chief had not personally lobbied for Bulb Energy during his time as a partner at Hanbury.

In his biography on Hanbury’s official website, however, Carter states that he is “involved in the wider leadership of the agency” and “oversee[s] the work we do for a significant portfolio of clients”.

Official documents show the firm began work to sign up Bulb Energy as a client in 2017, promising to boost its public profile and provide “strategic communications advice”. This involved engaging with ministers or senior government officials at various points between 2018 and summer 2021.

Carter joined the lobbying firm in April last year as a director, at a time when the Bulb lobbying was ongoing. Following his promotion to partner in November, he was praised for having “help[ed] investors navigate an increasingly tricky political backdrop”.