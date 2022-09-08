Links to government
Carter's move from Hanbury Strategy to Number 10 is the latest chapter in the company's cosy relationship with the Conservative Party. Before joining the lobbying agency, Carter himself had previously worked as the Tories’ director of research.
Hanbury was founded in 2016 by Ameet Gill, who spent years in Downing Street as David Cameron’s director of strategy. When Cameron quit, following the Brexit referendum, he awarded Gill with an OBE.
But Gill received a slap on the wrist for setting up Hanbury Strategy just months after leaving Number 10 without the permission of the government’s sleaze watchdog. The Advisory Committee on Business Appointments said there was “concern” that private clients had already been announced before the watchdog “had the opportunity to offer its advice”.
Another director at Hanbury, Paul Stephenson, served as director of communications for the Vote Leave campaign and also worked as an adviser to Conservative ministers.
The lobbying firm is the subject of ongoing legal action by the Good Law Project, after it was awarded £580,000 worth of COVID contracts without a competitive tender.
In total, records now show that Hanbury has won at least £1.2m of government contracts for work, including opinion polling surrounding the pandemic.
It has previously defended the work, which was agreed upon at "extremely short notice", saying it "contributed to what was a hugely successful public health communications campaign which undoubtedly prevented many deaths".
The firm also has close ties to the Labour Party, with several staffers who have worked for both. They include Chris Ward, who served as Keir Starmer’s former deputy chief of staff and is now a director at Hanbury. Meanwhile, Labour’s deputy leader, Angela Rayner, recently hired one of Hanbury’s associate directors.
After Bulb Energy was bailed out by taxpayers, the government agreed to pay millions of pounds in bonuses to staff at the energy supplier.
Before Carter joined Hanbury, Bulb had already come under fire for breaching consumer rules. In 2020, it agreed to pay out £1.76m (some of it classed as ‘goodwill’ payments) after regulators found it had overcharged some customers.
CommentsWe encourage anyone to comment, please consult the oD commenting guidelines if you have any questions.