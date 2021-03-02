Most Northern Irish voters want DUP’s dark money revealed, research suggests
Northern Ireland Electoral Commission calls for powers to publish political donations retrospectively, including DUP’s EU referendum funding
The UK government has snuck through a massive £23m NHS ‘data deal’ with controversial spy tech firm Palantir.
It gives this CIA-backed firm – whose spyware has been accused of creating ‘racist’ feedback loops in US policing – a major, long-term role in handling our personal health information, and in England's cherished NHS.
We believe that we, the public, should have a say about these lucrative deals before they happen, not after.
That’s why we’re bringing an urgent legal challenge: demanding public consultation on this massive deal. To do this we need your help.
We must act now to stop government secrecy around these massive deals – and to make sure our personal health information and privacy rights are protected. ‘COVID cronyism’ and secrecy must end.
