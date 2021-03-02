Most Northern Irish voters want DUP’s dark money revealed, research suggests

Most Northern Irish voters want to see political donations from 2014 onwards published, according to new research. This includes the controversial £435,000 donation that funded the Democratic Unionist Party’s Brexit campaign in 2016.

A majority of participants of a recent research project conducted by the Northern Ireland Electoral Commission said they wanted information on political donations to be published retrospectively to help improve transparency and accountability.

Political donations in Northern Ireland were kept secret for decades due to security concerns dating back to the Troubles.

In 2017, openDemocracy revealed that the DUP had received almost half a million pounds to campaign for Brexit.

Legislation allowing for the publication of political donations in Northern Ireland – passed in 2014 – was brought into force in the wake of the revelations about the DUP donation.

But the secretary of state refused calls to backdate the legislation, meaning the identity of the DUP’s Brexit donors remains secret. At the time, the Conservative minority government was dependent on DUP voters for its survival.