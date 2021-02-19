Pro-Tory campaigns spent over £700,000 without declaring a single donation

Non-party campaigners that pushed anti-Labour attack ads to millions of voters ahead of the 2019 general election spent more than £700,000 without declaring any individual donation, an investigation by openDemocracy has found.

Among the so-called ‘third-party’ campaigns that spent heavily without naming any donors were groups run by a former Boris Johnson aide, a Conservative councillor and a former Tory cabinet minister.

Almost all of them were set up less than three months before the December 2019 vote and vanished directly after Johnson’s “stonking” victory.

Transparency campaigners have called for reform to curb dark money and “the unregulated Wild West” of anonymously funded campaigns.

The 2019 general election saw a sharp increase in the number of third-party campaigns pushing messages that chimed with established parties, effectively exploiting a loophole in British electoral law. Critics have compared them to US ‘Super PACs’, which can spend huge sums anonymously.

openDemocracy’s analysis found that more than a dozen third-party campaigns that had spent heavily in the 2019 election reported that they had received no funding above the £7,500 threshold for declaring individual donations, and so did not have to supply details of any donor to the Electoral Commission.

Collectively groups such as Capitalist Worker and Right to Rent, Right to Buy, Right to Own spent more than £700,000 pushing pro-Conservative messages in a few weeks before the vote. Those that spoke to openDemocracy declined to reveal the source of their funding.

Many of the biggest spending third party campaigns in 2019 were anti-Brexit but these groups generally either named donors in their spending returns or cited crowdfunding and street stalls as the source of their funds.

‘I just raised it through my own abilities’

Former Vote Leave staffer Thomas Borwick spent more than £53,000, mainly on Facebook ads that included accusations that Labour had failed Grenfell victims and calls to vote Conservative. The adverts were bought by a registered campaign called 3rd Party Limited that Borwick had set up just a month before the general election.

Borwick, who is deputy chairman of the Cities of London and Westminster Conservative Association, declined to say how 3rd Party Ltd was able to raise money so quickly with little profile or who had provided financial backing, but told openDemocracy: “All our donations have been covered in our report and documentation and we have complied with the Electoral Commission in our processes.”