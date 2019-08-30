A warning about the indigenous genocide in Colombia

For more than five decades, Colombian indigenous peoples resisted the power of warfare, refusing to abandon their land. When the peace agreement eventually passed in November 2016 many thought that the this would be the end of the violence. But two years later the threat to their lives and their culture hasn’t gone away.

This be could be read as the introduction to the history of the Siona People, who are found at the entrance of the Colombian Amazon, in the Buenavista and Santa Cruz de Piñuña Blanco shelters. Once the FARC troops left the area, the indigenous guard of the Siona people tried to exercise territorial control, as happened in many regions of the country, in an attempt to ease the pain felt in the community. But as a result of the clashes between armed legal and illegal group intervening on the territory boarding Colombian and Ecuador, the community has been unable to live without fear on their land.

In 2009, the Constitutional Court of Colombia recognised that the Siona people are at risk of disappearing. Since they are now facing new threats, the Inter-American Commission of Human Rights (IACHR) issued a precautionary measure in 2018 for the Colombian state to strengthen protections and safeguards.

But much of what has been developed up to this date has not been put in to place and instead been left on paper. There is still no progress in very basic demands such as the protection of the right to life. On the 8th August, for example, the Colombian state tried to agree on precautionary measures with the indigenous populations. However, the delegates of the state institutions that attended the meeting with the indigenous authorities had no decision-making power that would them to make the commitments based off the IACHR decision.

Meanwhile indigenous leaders have warned of a possible mass displacement given the presence of armed actors closed to their land. Forced recruitment, minefields in ancestral territories and the imposition of rules by armed groups continue to prevail.