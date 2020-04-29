COVID-19 crisis: Attacks on environmental defenders continue in Latin America

“Violence has not been quarantined”. That phrase, repeated by social and environmental leaders in Colombia, is sadly true in many Latin American countries.

At least five defenders of the environment have been killed in different Latin American countries since March 11, the date the World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

This figure shows how, in addition to communities’ concerns about the possible advent of COVID-19 in rural regions with precarious medical services and limited state presence, the violence continues. This despite the fact that one key way to reduce the transmission of many infectious diseases is precisely to preserve the ecosystems these leaders care for and defend, according to several scientists.

Killings continue in Mexico

Adán Vez Lira had spent two decades caring for the La Mancha wetlands and mangroves, a small coastal community that looks out over the Gulf of Mexico, in the Mexican state of Veracruz, as environmental news site Mongabay Latam noted. On the morning of April 8, he was riding his motorcycle along a country road in the municipality of Actopan when unknown assailants shot him dead.

La Mancha, the ecosystem to which Adán dedicated his life, and the neighbouring lagoon complex of El Llano, cover 1,414 hectares of wetlands protected by the Ramsar international treaty. Due to its ecological importance, the La Mancha Coastal Research Centre (Cicolma) of the Institute of Ecology (Inecol) set up there. Vez collaborated with the Centre through the cooperative La Mancha in Movement, which he helped found two decades ago.