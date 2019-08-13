A Green Gold Rush: potent marijuana big business for Colombia traffickers

While Colombia is known for its vast coca fields, the hillsides of its Cauca region are covered in another illicit crop: highly potent marijuana.

These lucrative strains of cannabis — known collectively as “cripa,” “cripy,” or “creepy” — are being grown in vast quantities by farmers, sold by local gangs, and trafficked by powerful criminal groups that have come to control its cultivation and transport to neighboring countries.

What distinguishes creepy marijuana is its high levels of the psychoactive drug THC. Whereas normal marijuana’s THC concentrations hover in the single digits, creepy contains between 15 and 25 percent, said Juan Daniel Gómez, a professor of neuroscience at the Pontificia Universidad Javeriana in Bogotá. And it produces a different effect: “The high is much higher but also shorter,” Gómez said.

While it’s still unclear whether such powerful strains of marijuana are harmful, it is well known that THC has the potential to aggravate psychiatric conditions. Gómez said that use of creepy has skyrocketed locally, with addiction clinics in Colombia seeing more patients abusing the drug.

“What surprises me is that you practically can’t get regular marijuana now,” Gómez said.Colombia’s marijuana boom is largely centered in Cauca, a department that touches the Pacific Ocean and contains the colonial city of Popayán.

Desolate mountain towns in its northern reaches provide fertile ground for the crop. Cauca accounted for 233 hectares of marijuana in 2016, according to the Colombian Drug Observatory(Observatorio de Drogas de Colombia – ODC).

The number, however, is likely higher, given that no survey method has been developed in Colombia for marijuana crops, the United Nation’s Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC)’s Illicit Cultivations Monitoring System (Sistema Integrado de Monitoreo de Cultivos Ilícitos – SIMCI) said in its 2016 report.

More than 6,000 farmers grow marijuana in northern Cauca. These farms can range from family-tended plots of a few hundred plants to four or five hectares controlled by drug trafficking groups, an agricultural engineer who works in marijuana cultivation told InSight Crime.

The average plot has about 2,000 plants, and a pound of marijuana costs anywhere between 30,000 and 100,000 Colombian pesos ($9 to $45), depending on crop yields, he said.

Local indigenous groups were the first to cultivate cannabis in the region, and are permitted to do so under tribal law. The potent strains of what became known as creepy began arriving in the early 1980s from Europe, but it wasn’t until the 2000s that their cultivation really took off, thanks to investment from trafficking groups. “It got out of hand,” the agricultural engineer said.