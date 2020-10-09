Is there an informal pact between Bukele and the gangs in El Salvador?

What this means in practice is that the unit coordinates government outreach in gang-controlled communities. According to this source, Marroquín negotiates this entry, during which he intersects with gangs in the communities in which they operate. Marroquín has the experience from his dealings with the gangs in the Historic Center, the political backing of the government and the trust of the gangs to secure social and economic programs that benefit these areas – including relief packages to alleviate shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic – making him uniquely qualified for this job.

The arrangement is informal: The gangs are first in line for government benefits.

“It is an exchange,” the same government official said. “We let you come in, but only if you bring something of value for us. The people who are connected to the gangs are the first to receive the assistance.”

It is a pattern some non-governmental observers said they had seen as well.

“Even before Bukele took power, the mayor’s teams that Marroquín was managing worked with the communities,” Mario Vega, an evangelical pastor who has worked with gangs in San Salvador and its surrounding areas for years, told InSight Crime. “It was an indirect communication with the gangs through the community leaders and relatives [of gang members]. There were no offers to pay them money, but yes, (there was) an effort to provide support over the long term if homicides went down.

The conversation was: ‘If you pacify the area, the government will invest long-term.’”

Vega added that government-financed coronavirus assistance programs were being run by the gangs in the neighborhoods where they exerted a strong influence.

Jeannette Aguilar, a security expert and longtime scholar and investigator of gangs, said she also had direct knowledge of the outreach program, which included gang control of the assistance programs. She said military officials told her that it was required to hand the provisions to alleviate the strain of coronavirus directly to the gangs.

“That is the deal,” she said the police commander told the military personnel when they inquired about this arrangement.

The Salvadoran police and military have not commented publicly on the matter.

Prison Communication

During the 2012 gang truce, officials transferred leaders of the three largest gang factions – the Mara Salvatrucha (MS13), the Barrio 18 Sureños (Southerners) and the Barrio 18 Revolucionarios (Revolucionaries) – from the country’s maximum-security facility to other prisons. In part, this was so they could see their families and loved ones more often, but in part, it was so they could reestablish control over the rank-and-file to enforce the truce. After that truce dissolved in 2014, the gang leaders were transferred back to the maximum-security prison, and the government cut the lines of communication.

However, all the sources InSight Crime consulted, including several who go in and out of prisons frequently and speak to gang members, said that since Bukele took power, communication has been more fluid between the prison leadership inside jail and the leadership on the streets. The sources said government officials were facilitating this communication by taking messages in and out of the prisons or facilitating direct contact between street-level leaders and prison-based leaders.

The counter-gang agent described the interactions as “face to face,” as in inside the prisons. (This allegation is backed up by the documents obtained by El Faro.) In addition, another counter-gang source told InSight Crime they were intercepting less gang messages, a sign, the source said, that communication was more direct between the prison-based leaders and the street-level leaders.

Facilitating this contact between those on the inside of prison and those on the outside appears to be a critical part of the informal pact. When the government tried to seal off the prison from visits shortly after the pandemic began, the gangs reportedly reacted with a spate of violence that left at least 76 dead in a five-day period in late April.

The killings were a sign, the sources told InSight Crime. Although the murders were initially tied to a reaction by the Barrio 18 Revolucionarios following the capture of one of their leaders, they occurred in areas predominantly controlled by the MS13. The MS13 is the largest of the three biggest gangs in El Salvador, and the government official with direct knowledge of the pact said their dealings were predominantly with the MS13. (The documents cited by El Faro come to a similar conclusion.)

The government source with knowledge of the pact, the counter-gang agent, the police intelligence official, and an advisor to the police, all said that one of the demands of the gangs was to turn back the clock on the government policy to mix gang members in the same prison cells. The gangs have been split by gang faction in separate prisons, which helps them maintain control over their rank and file and use the prisons as a base for criminal operations.

This mixing of the prisons had begun during the previous administration, but the government made a show of this process in late April following the spate of killings when it issued several startling photos of gang members, tooth-to-jowl, seated in rows on the prison floor, as well as a series of strong declarations.

“Done are the days with a single gang in a single cell,” the head of prisons, Osiris Luna, wrote in a tweet. “We have mixed all the terrorist groups in the same cell[s] in all the prisons. The government will be respected!”

However, the advisor to the police told InSight Crime the photos were part of a show since the pact was already in place.

“They had already made an agreement,” the advisor said, referring to the government’s agreement to re-segregate the gangs.

Following the El Faro report in September, the government scrambled to organize a media tour of the prisons to illustrate it was following through on its promises to integrate the gangs in the same cells. More pictures and video, this time by international media, were followed by more strong statements.

Counter-gang Strategy or Political Campaign?

According to the Salvadoran government source with direct knowledge of the interactions, as well as the counter-gang and police sources, part of the quid pro quo is for the gangs to open up space for Bukele’s party, Nuevas Ideas, to campaign. What this means in practice is that Nuevas Ideas would have exclusive access to campaign in gang-controlled areas in the run-up to legislative and municipal elections in February 2021.