Venezuela sends oxygen and doctors to the Brazilian Amazon

Meanwhile, Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador, known as AMLO, accepted the World Health Organization (WHO)’s call and reduced his country’s share of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to avoid “hoarding” and make the vaccine available in poorer countries through the WHO’s COVAX Facility. “In any event,” AMLO explained, “it doesn’t change our plans because we’re already looking at other vaccines besides Pfizer’s … so we will still have enough vaccines.”

According to the Duke University Global Health Innovation Center, one hundred, ninety countries around the world have signed onto the COVAX agreement. Only five countries have not: Russia, Kazakstan, Belarus, Greenland, and the United States.

COVAX aims to provide enough vaccines to cover only 20% of the populations of low-income countries such as Afghanistan, Eritrea, Mauritania and Honduras. Wealthy nations have already secured contracts to purchase enough vaccine for all their inhabitants several times over. Canada has purchased five times as much as it needs, including vaccines that may not attain approval, but pledges to release unused stock to poorer countries. The Duke Global Health Innovation Center explains:

“High-income countries currently hold a confirmed 4.2 billion doses, upper-middle-income countries hold 1.2 billion doses, and lower-middle-income countries hold 495 million doses. We have not been able to find evidence of any direct deals made by low-income countries, suggesting that low-income countries will be entirely reliant on the 20% population coverage from COVAX.”

Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro’s strict imposition of quarantine when the country’s first Covid cases emerged in March, in addition to its relative isolation as a result of the blockades imposed upon the country by the world-at-large, explain why Venezuela has one of the lowest rates of Covid-19 contagion in Latin America and can afford to donate the oxygen. Nevertheless, opposition leader Juan Guaidó accused Maduro of a political ploy in making the donation. The United Kingdom and the United States recognize Guaidó as Venezuela’s legitimate leader, whereas the European Union announced on January 6 that it no longer does.

Maduro administration chancellor Jorge Arreaza insists that sending oxygen and doctors to Manaus is an act of solidarity. “This is a humanitarian act that must remain above political differences. What unites us is the goal to save lives. We hope the Brazilian government understands the importance of having a good relationship with your neighbors.”

The crisis in Manaus plays a part in the Bolsonaro regime’s general neglect of Brazil’s Blacker, poorer, and more liberal Northeast, including the continuing power outages that have strangled the northeastern state of Amapá, and the decades-long genocide of indigenous peoples in order to make way for industrial exploitation of the Amazon.