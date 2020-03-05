Trusting video in a fake news world

That fake news is a tricky problem to solve, is probably not news to anyone at this point. However, the problem stands to get a lot trickier once the fakesters open their eyes to the potential of a mostly untapped weapon: trust in videos.

Fake news so far has relied on social media bubbles and textual misinformation with the odd photoshopped picture thrown in here and there. This has meant that, by and large, curious individuals have been able to uncover fakes with some investigation.

This could soon change. You see, “pics or it didn't happen” isn't just a meme, it is the mental model by which people judge the veracity of a piece of information on the Internet. What happens when the fakesters are able to create forgeries that even a keen eye cannot distinguish? How do we distinguish truth from fact?

We are far closer to this future than many realise. In 2017, researchers created a tool that produced realistic looking video clips of Barack Obama saying things he has never been recorded saying. Since then, a barrage of similar tools have become available; an equally worrying, if slightly tangential, trend is the rise of fake pornographic video that superimpose images of celebrities on to adult videos.