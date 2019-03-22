Home

A former Welsh leader on why he now backs a second Brexit vote

The former First Minister of Wales, Carwyn Jones tells us why he's changed his mind about holding another referendum on the UK's membership of the EU.

22 March 2019
Carwyn Jones former First Minister of Wales at the 2018 Labour Party annual conference.
Carwyn Jones former First Minister of Wales at the 2018 Labour Party annual conference.
PA Images

In 1997, the Welsh people narrowly vote to create a Welsh Assembly to devolve powers away from Westminster in a national referendum. For years, the Conservative party had called for a second referendum to overturn the first, which won by just under 7,000 votes, but they were rebuffed.

On the latest episode of Changed My Mind, the former First Minister of Wales Carwyn Jones talks about how he initially felt that the 2016 Brexit referendum should be final, but eventually came to support the idea of a second vote.

For our post-interview discussion, regular hosts Ali Goldsworthy, Laura Osborne and Alex Chesterfield were joined by Steve Martin, behavioural scientist and best-selling author, and Rob Blackie, one of the UK's top digital strategists. They discuss whether facts alone are enough to change people's minds.

