Landlords of hundreds of thousands of vulnerable tenants secretly lobbied the government to let them charge more rent – while paying their executives nearly £300,000 a year each.

Correspondence revealed through a Freedom of Information request by openDemocracy shows how housing association group G15 warned against a rent freeze as the cost of living crisis spiralled, instead suggesting tenants on the lowest rents should be allowed to “catch up” with those paying more and urging a “discussion” before any decisions were made about a cap.

Organisations representing housing association tenants condemned the letter, saying tenants’ voices are being shut out just while social landlords fail “to provide decent living standards”.

G15 represents London’s 13 largest housing associations, including Peabody, Clarion, L&Q and Optivo. Though the organisations themselves are classed as non-profits, data from Inside Housing for 2021/22 shows their CEOs earn an average of £286,000 a year each, meaning they take home millions between them.

Social rent increases are currently capped at 1% above the consumer price index. As inflation hit record levels this summer, many feared this would see social housing tenants facing rent hikes of more than 11%, without wages keeping up.

At the end of August, the government conceded there was “a strong case for making a temporary amendment to the CPI plus 1% policy”.

But G15’s letter, sent a month earlier by chief exec Geeta Nanda to then housing secretary Greg Clarke, reveals the landlords’ group had already met ministers and tried to dissuade them from capping social rent too low, saying “possible scenarios” resulting from suppressed rental income would include “taking longer to deliver building safety remediation works”, “reducing investment in improvement works to existing homes” and difficulty in building more affordable homes. The government’s eventual consultation proposed three options: raising rents by 3%, by 5%, or by 7%. There was no option to freeze rents.

The letter also reveals that a meeting took place over the summer between officials and G15 on the same subject.

Tenants’ groups say improvements to social housing should be funded by government grants, not by raising the rents of people already experiencing a cost of living squeeze.