Are the fortunes of Turkey’s AKP on the wane?

For the past two decades, Turkey has been going through visible and deep-rooted political and societal cleavages between modernist and reactionary forces. Since the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) took the presidency from the nationalist Kemalists in 2007, the country has been heading towards increasingly authoritarian, populist and Islamist rule. How did the party that initially presented itself as pro-European, democratic, pluralist and libertarian become the polarising one we know today?

Turning Point

Between 2001 and 2007, the AKP presented Turkey as the most celebrated model of a ‘moderate’ Muslim state on the basis of it having been a secular republic for many decades and a NATO member state. But soon after the presidential election in 2007, it adopted a markedly authoritarian and Islamic agenda. This was made possible by the party’s increasing electoral strength in both local and general elections.

The shift was met with some opposition, including lawsuits by members of the Kemalist-militarist elite who had held power for decades before the AKP’s electoral win. In March 2008, the chief public prosecutor of the Supreme Court of Appeals petitioned for the Constitutional Court to close the AKP down and requested a ban on 71 politicians, including the then prime minister, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and the president, Abdullah Gül. The argument was that, “The party has become a focus of anti-secular activities.”

The Constitutional Court, which took up the case against the AKP in March 2008, made its decision four months later, rejecting the chief prosecutor’s demand. However, the court also ruled that the AKP, having shown signs of being “a focal point for anti-secular activity”, should be deprived of 50% of the financial aid it received from the state treasury.

The case was perceived as a test for Turkish democracy and the decision was a relief not only for Turkey but also for the European Union.

After the court case, Erdoğan responded with a midnight round-up of suspects accused of plotting a coup against the government as part of a shadowy alleged organisation called Ergenekon. Whereas suspects arrested previously had largely been fringe figures, this time the net was widened to include some of the most prominent secular intellectuals in Turkey, such as Doğu Perinçek, leader of the Workers' Party, the editor-in-chief of the popular daily, Cumhuriyet, Ilhan Selçuk, and Kemal Alemdaroğlu, a former president of Istanbul University.