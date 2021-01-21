Inside Mar-a-Lago: the secret history of Trump’s Florida retreat

But influence can flow in more than one direction. Prospective members are not asked to produce any proof of the source of their $200,000 joining fee – a loophole, common to many clubs, that potentially allows agents of foreign governments to join with state-sponsored funds. Members can also book private functions at the club – like last month’s conference for the right-wing student organisation Turning Point USA, where the 2,000 guests were photographed at tables of ten without masks or social distancing.

The club’s membership list remains a closely guarded secret, although an aggregation of news reports from major media outlets lists 133 current or former members. All are millionaires, and many are billionaires. Wealth seems to be the primary requirement for membership: according to the Miami Herald, former members include the disgraced paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, although Epstein’s membership may have benefited from his friendship with Trump – as Trump told New York magazine in 2002, “I’ve known Jeff for 15 years, he’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them on the younger side. No doubt about it – Jeffrey enjoys his social life.” After Epstein’s conviction, a source close to Trump claimed the two had never been close.

Even with secret service protection, security at Mar-a-Lago has long been considered a joke, with gatecrashers common on the estate. Recent incursions included two Chinese citizens found carrying cell phones and USB sticks containing malware, various student pranksters, and an opera singer who bluffed her way in and pleaded insanity after a car chase.

There is a strict custom for approaching Trump at Mar-a-Lago – he enjoys impromptu walkabouts, meeting and greeting members informally. Buying membership will not buy a private meeting with Trump, but it will buy a ringside seat with his entourage, something that was dramatically highlighted in the first month of his presidency, when he dealt with a North Korean missile crisis while dining al fresco at his favourite table, within earshot of members milling around.

What happens now?

There are now clear signs that Trump intends to move full-time to the mansion. He changed his residency to Mar-a-Lago in 2019, his private apartment at the club was renovated last month, and Melania Trump is seeking out local schools for their youngest son Barron.

But the Trump family may have problems with their very rich and influential neighbours. Trump may have won Florida in 2016 and 2020, but Palm Beach is not Trump country. In last November’s election, Palm Beach County voted for Biden over Trump, by 56% to 43%. Four years earlier, Hillary Clinton won the county by 57% to 41%.

Trump was only allowed to turn Mar-a-Lago from his private home into a club after the town council granted permission for a change of use, in exchange for a series of legally binding promises set out in a Declaration of Use Agreement. In the document, drawn up in 1993, Trump agrees to turn over ownership of the building to a holding company, The Mar-a-Lago Club LLC (formerly the Mar-a-Lago Club Inc). The company, ownership of which Trump transferred to his son Donald Jr., is currently registered at the White House.

In September 2019, Trump officially designated Mar-a-Lago his primary residence for the first time. But this presents a possible legal minefield. In theory, Trump is still constrained by the original Declaration of Use Agreement, which sets out that no member, including Trump, shall reside at the Club for more than 21 days a year there – something which he is plainly already doing.

A Washington Post tally records Trump as having spent at least 130 days of his presidency there. Other outlets quote substantially higher figures. As early as December 2017, NBC News found that Trump had spent 133 days (over 4 months) of his first 10 months of his presidency at Mar-a-Lago.

Last month, lawyers for Trump’s next-door neighbours delivered a formal letter, stating that they would hold him to the 1993 agreement, and making it clear they did not wish him to reside there. Another stipulation of the agreement is that the club is only licensed to have a maximum of 500 members: according to Leamer’s book, Trump’s neighbours have argued that he's long been well over that limit.

An openDemocracy analysis of the multi-million-dollar spike in joining fee income shown in Mar-a-Lago from Trump’s leaked tax returns suggests at least 100 new members signed up between 2014 and 2017, at a time when the joining fee was still only $100,000. (Trump doubled the fee on becoming president.) This in itself may be a serious under-estimate – not only because we have yet to see figures after 2017, but also because Trump has long been known to offer spur-of-the-moment discounts for friends, or for famous individuals he is keen to see become members. All this raises the question of just how many members Mar-a-Lago actually has.