Will the Covid inquiry deliver justice?

As the UK's Covid inquiry gets under way amid legal action from the government and the scandal of missing evidence, join openDemocracy's politics chief Ruby Lott-Lavigna and key figures in the campaign for justice for a frank discussion about the road ahead.

6 June 2023, 2.51pm


Join us for this free live discussion at 5pm UK time on 22 June.

Why should you care about freedom of information?

From coronation budgets to secretive government units, journalists have used the Freedom of Information Act to expose corruption and incompetence in high places. Tony Blair regrets ever giving us this right. Today's UK government is giving fewer and fewer transparency responses, and doing it more slowly. But would better transparency give us better government? And how can we get it?

Join our experts for a free live discussion at 5pm UK time on 15 June.

Hear from:

Claire Miller Data journalism and FOI expert
Martin Rosenbaum Author of ‘Freedom of Information: A Practical Guidebook’; former BBC political journalist
Jenna Corderoy Investigative reporter at openDemocracy and visiting lecturer at City University, London
Chair: Ramzy Alwakeel Head of news at openDemocracy

