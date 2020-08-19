Are we Palestinians waiting for Godot?

Yet, all of this has not compelled some Gulf states to harden their stance against Israel; instead, they started receiving Israel more warmly than ever before. Gulf states, one after the other, signaled an unprecedented acceptance of Israel and further efforts towards normalization with it.

While Palestinians continue to rely on the support of Arab states, the Gulf states are hosting Israeli sports teams, playing their national anthem in events, and holding official visits with Netanyahu, the right-wing Israeli prime minister who is credited with the settlements expansion in the West Bank and worsening conditions in Gaza. It is not a surprise that on 13 August 2020, the UAE and Israel announced the signing of a peace agreement.

And does this shift come as a shock? Perhaps not if you look at it as an unfolding trajectory that started to take shape since the six days war. In 1969, following the events of Al Aqsa mosque arson, it was reported that Golda Meir, the prime minister of Israel at the time, feared the reaction of the Arabs. In a quote that has been widely – but never officially - attributed to her, it is claimed that she stated, "after burning the Al-Aqsa Mosque, I did not sleep the whole night. I was afraid the Arabs might enter Israel in groups from all directions. But, when the sun rose the following day, I realized we could do whatever we want because the Arabs are a sleeping nation". The spirit of the statement holds whether Meir truly made it or not.

The Arab regimes, through their actions - or lack thereof, have proven that their support of Palestine has mainly been reduced to symbolic gestures and toothless threats against Israeli aggression. According to research conducted by Mohsen M. Saleh from the Department of History and Civilization in the International Islamic University, Malaysia that relied on 154 documents released by the British government, Arab governments were mostly interested in containing the anger of their masses in 1969 following the burning of Al Aqsa Mosque, and not in taking severe actions against Israel.

So I wonder, as the Gulf states become more public with their outreach to Israel, as Syria, Iraq, and Egypt are unable to offer the support they could have once offered to Palestine, as the hopes of liberating Palestine by the Arabs become a vision more suitable for fiction, and as Palestinians find the support they always felt entitled to from the Arab regimes being pulled from them, what hope are they holding onto? What support do they envision from those who have given them little to no reason for optimism over the last 70 years?

In the play, the two main characters wait for Godot while they fill their time with pointless chatter because waiting offered a chance of escapism. It was easier to wait for Godot than to take matters into their own hands. The Palestinians need to stop waiting. Haven't we realized that our real savior can only come from within? It can only happen with unity and a shared vision for a Palestinian future that includes the diaspora, and the refugees.

My aim is not to overlook or undermine what the Palestinians have achieved this far. Not at all, but I cannot help but think that we were, and we still are waiting for Godot. We waste precious time while settlements engulf the remaining parts of historic Palestine, while Gaza becomes more unlivable by the day, while our human development plummets and the world along with our neighbors would rather sweep us and our problems under the rug. We cannot externalize our salvation. We cannot wait for the world to react. We cannot keep relying on support that we cannot guarantee. My only hope is that the final act in this conflict will not come as we wait for a promise that will never materialize.