COVID-19 in Iraq: the virus of social inequality

While the Iraqi government imposes a curfew and some cities close schools, universities and malls to limit the spread of the coronavirus, living conditions are getting more and more precarious due to lack of social and health protection. Social protests are shrinking due to risk and fear of contagion, but tens of thousands of people continue to build popular solidarity.

The coronavirus has now reached the Middle East and North Africa and is having a serious impact on people's daily lives. Today, the virus is also producing important changes with regard to the social protests that had begun to rock a number of states in the region in the past year.

In Algeria the students who have been taking to the streets every Tuesday for more than a year decided to suspend their demonstrations; the president, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, who demonstrators claim is illegitimately occupying office, has also imposed a ban on Friday protests and the indecision within the hirak produced important discussions and finally to cancel the weekly Friday demonstrations. In Lebanon too, the increase in the spread of the virus is holding back protests.

However, the events of the last few days have revealed that the spread of the coronavirus is creating a new crisis within the economic and political crisis that the countries of the Middle East and North Africa have been experiencing for decades. The structural problems of these economies, and the lack of social services guarantees – in this case health services - to the overwhelming majority of the populations are accentuated by the blockade imposed on daily life. Iraq is a paradigmatic example of this.

The Iraqi government has decided on a one-week curfew and the closure of schools, universities and malls. Cinemas, restaurants and bars will also remain closed. Religious institutions have suspended their activities and gatherings. On March 31, there were 630 cases in Iraq with 46 deaths. Given the scarcity of tests carried out, the number is likely to be much higher.

Informality hits hard

A first general lesson we can learn from these last few weeks is that the impact of the virus is not the same for everyone. On the one hand, the government’s measures of stay at home are restricting freedom of movement to contain the spread of the virus and blocked social life, but on the other hand the production of goods and services has not been stopped though health and social security measures for workers have remained insufficient.