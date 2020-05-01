What does it mean to be an urban refugee in Turkey during a pandemic?

Needless to say, informal employment comes with lack of social protection, poor working conditions, lower pay, longer hours of work, and discrimination. Refugees are largely employed in the textile and construction sectors that are known to have lower standards of occupational safety, which will further increase the health risks especially during the pandemic. Many news outlets also report that refugees continue to work despite being sick, because they are informally employed, and not allowed sick leave.

Urban refugees are likely to be among the most impacted by the economic recession during and following the outbreak. Given their precarious situation, they will most likely be the first to lose jobs and income, they also will be ineligible to benefit from available state sponsored support programs such as unemployment benefits.

In order to make ends meet, many refugee families in Turkey rely on small cash transfers, and in-kind aid packages distributed by international and civil society organizations, and local governments. However, logistics of aid distribution can be more arduous in non-camp settings than in camps, as refugees are scattered across the country. During the outbreak, while refugees’ need for aid is likely to increase, ensuring access to aid will presumably be more of a challenge every day as movement of public and humanitarian workers is restricted due to the outbreak.

Long commutes to work

Long commutes coupled with poor working conditions are likely to fuel Covid-19 infections among refugee communities. Urban refugees generally live on the outskirts of urban centers, and those who find employment have long commutes to work. For instance, according to recent data jointly collected by the International Organization for Migration and Department General for Migration Management (DGMM), the majority of refugees in Istanbul live on the periphery of the city, in districts such as Esenyurt, Avcilar, and Sultanbeyli.

Although central districts such as Kadikoy and Besiktas have very low numbers of registered refugees, local authorities draw attention to high numbers of day-time refugee populations who work in these districts but commute home at night. As of today, government enforced lockdown on businesses in Turkey is restricted to weekends and the majority of the workforce, including many refugees, are still going to work on a daily basis during the weekdays.

Housing conditions

Although refugees’ housing conditions vary between provinces in Turkey, their accommodations are generally sub-standard—often basement apartments and shanty houses with poor ventilation and little to no sunlight. Accommodation sharing among refugee families is a common practice due to high rents, especially in larger provinces. Refugee women in particular are unable to access hygiene materials.

Such conditions make it almost impossible to follow the guidelines on physical distancing, and hygiene, compounding the risks of Covid-19 infection in refugee households.

Access to healthcare

Underreporting of symptoms might especially be prevalent in Istanbul, the epicentre of the outbreak in Turkey, as refugees’ fears of being reported has been fueled following the crackdown on irregular migrants and refugees who are registered in other provinces.

Underreporting of symptoms is likely to fuel spread of and deaths related to coronavirus; and the practice may be more common among refugees than one would assume.

According to the Law on Foreigners and International Protection (LFIP), refugees who are registered have spontaneous and free of charge access to primary health care services provided by public institutions in Turkey, which includes Covid-19 related testing and treatment, but only in their province of registration. On the other hand, many refugees, who are registered across Turkey move to larger provinces such as Istanbul in search of work, and at the expense of public safety nets guaranteed in their province of registration.

In addition, the extent of access to health care remains unclear for irregular migrants, who are not registered with the Turkish state, and whose numbers are estimated to be at least half a million. Irregular migrants are not given access to public healthcare institutions per the domestic law; whereas, according to a guide prepared by the Progressive Lawyer’s Association, all refugees and migrants, regardless of their registration status, are entitled to public health services per the European Convention on Human Rights.

On April 14, an executive decision has been issued by the Office of the President stating that all refugees and migrants in Turkey, regardless of legal status, are entitled to benefit from public health services during the pandemic. However, despite the legal adjustments, irregular migrants might still refrain from going to hospitals, because of the fear of being reported to the police, and more importantly, repatriation.