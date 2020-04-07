The impact of COVID-19 is all down to inequality

First it was a suggestion and then it became an order: wash your hands and keep your distance. Those two seemingly simple actions represent the world we live in today. A world in which millions of people lack the water necessary for the first order and the space for the second. Later we were told to confine ourselves, something also out of the reach of many. Covid-19, or Coronavirus, is highlighting the profound inequality that exists in our global society and between our states.

As the pandemic spreads, healthcare systems are finding that they lack the resources necessary to cope with the crisis. It seems that no country had prepared for such a scenario, despite the warnings issued by scientific and economic sectors. Among others, six years ago professor Ian Goldin of Oxford University predicted that the next global crisis would be brought on by a pandemic. Today the world faces dangerous paradoxes.

When various governments asked their citizens to keep their distance from each other, thousands of prisoners cramped into various overcrowded prisons in Lebanon, Colombia and Italy rioted demanding to be released. In many countries jails are worse than hell. While the State tells people to lock themselves in behind closed doors, prisoners yearn to be let out onto the streets for fear of being infected with the virus.

Water

The order to wash our hands must have triggered reactions of disbelief amongst the millions of people living in the shantytowns, shacks, favelas and the outskirts of cities like Johannesburg, Nairobi, Mexico DF or São Paulo. If there is one thing lacking in these places it is sanitary facilities and water. In some places, such as South Africa, access to drinking water is privatized. It is estimated that 1 billion people make up these ranks of the urban poor surrounding big cities, 80% of which are located in Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa. Water is also increasingly scarce in many countries of Sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East, mainly due to climate change.

For over a century we have known that cleanliness and health go hand in hand. Consequently, poverty and illnesses do too. Numerous studies show the connection between low incomes and a high incidence of a series of different diseases.

Immigration gets no sick leave

Up until recently these things (Ebola) happened in far-off countries of the Global South or were events (plagues) of the past. But just like climate change, their impacts are now being felt closer to home: heat waves in Europe, cities that sink a few centimeters every year in the United States, fires that rage for months in Australia.

In the past decade, the harsh realities that usually affect others have become familiar to us through immigration. Poverty and war push millions of people to leave Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Central America, Haiti, Venezuela, Myanmar and a number of African countries. Border closures, walls, electronic barriers, deportations, pressures and payments to other countries to not allow the immigrants through do not solve the root problem.

Neither Covid-19 nor Donald Trump's wall will stop people from moving. According to the United Nations, 272 million people migrated in 2019 in the world. In Libya, for example, thousands of migrants and asylum seekers are trapped between armed groups and traffickers who exploit them sexually and through intensive labour before crossing the Mediterranean. Have the traffickers stopped working these days? Will they maintain a safe distance from their prisoners?

Few weeks ago police forces and the local population of Lesbos, a Greek island, were turning away asylum seekers and immigrants arriving from Turkey. The scenes that take place in the improvised refugee camps set up for those fleeing from Myanmar, Yemen, Syria, Afghanistan or Venezuela can now be seen in Italian and Spanish hospitals: sick people lying on the floors of hospitals that do not have the resources to treat them. Before the spread of Coronavirus, it was known that the majority of deaths in refugee camps are brought on by malnourishment, diarrheal diseases, measles and malaria.