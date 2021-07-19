Why we need better stories about Libya

Ten years on from Libya’s uprising and descent into civil war, there are many reasons why the global media fails to tell a more holistic story. Accessing the country is difficult, the situation is fast-moving and complex, local media has been deeply compromised and independent voices have been stifled. Perhaps for all these reasons, media outlets are rarely willing to dedicate the resources needed to dive deeper.

The result is coverage that poorly serves those seeking to understand the drivers and impacts of the conflict, and a lack of focus on the human rights violations faced by ordinary people living through it.

To counteract the simplistic narratives, we must start telling the human stories, but it is not easy.

Libya made international news in March, when a new interim Government of National Unity took power with a mandate to lead the country towards national elections in December. Looking back on international media coverage of the country over the last decade, it is easy to see why the elation many felt as the country emerged from decades of dictatorship in 2011 has given way to deepening frustration. The latest power plays by a narrow cast of strongmen and their foreign backers dominate the headlines, as if ordinary Libyans are mere spectators in some larger geo-political drama.

Most international correspondents have long since left Libya and access to the country has become much more restricted. Obtaining visas is difficult, local travel is subject to the whim of officials in a confusing, fragmented bureaucracy and transport infrastructure is limited. Short-term visits have become less viable, and in any case, make it harder to build relationships with local sources.

At the same time, the conflict has become more convoluted. In the early days of the uprising, foreign correspondents amplified the voices of ordinary Libyans eager to overthrow Gaddafi and build a better future. This was an appealing narrative for a global audience early in the Arab Spring.