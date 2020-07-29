Will the new Iraqi government face the domestic violence epidemic?

The recent protests proved how strong civil society can be, especially women protestors who came out demanding their rights. Civil society has changed the course of the country. The time for change and real progress has come and the new Iraqi government must meet with women protestors and meet their demands. The role these women are playing has been essential in calling for the law to be passed, especially after some egregious cases emerged in the media. This could be an easy win for the government that could build some trust with civil society

Civil society organisations have been campaigning for the proposed Family Protection Violence law on domestic violence to be passed in the Council of Representatives (Parliament) for years. The law was drafted by a Committee of Experts and presented in October 2012, nearly eight years ago. The Women, Family and Childhood Committee in Iraq’s Parliament have since been advocating for its implementation and is now taking the lead in its progress. However, Parliament has failed to pass the law due to pending controversial issues, such as various groups misinterpreting the draft law as against traditions, against Sharia, or as potentially dividing families, and requiring further dialogue and advocacy. Any objecting parties should understand that this law is there to safeguard families from violence and disintegration. The law will also make available easily accessible safe homes for victims of abuse and violence.

The incidents that drew attention in the media and contributed to building support for the draft law are not new to Iraq. The country has a long history of domestic violence cases and so-called ‘honour crimes’. Domestic violence includes intimate partner crimes, but it also includes much more. Forced marriages, child marriages and violence against women with disabilities all fall under domestic violence, and they all need to be addressed.

These crimes have been ongoing in Iraq for decades. The difference is that today there is new mobilisation from civil society to no longer tolerate these crimes. The critical role women protestors and activists have been playing in raising awareness has been instrumental, and this is why the government needs to actively engage with them.