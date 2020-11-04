Amid constitutional crisis, Ukraine’s anti-corruption reforms are under threat of failure

Why is this important? After Ukraine’s Euromaidan revolution, the country launched a large-scale anti-corruption reform. Several special bodies have been created - the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU), NACP and the High Anti-Corruption Court. Since October 2016, Ukrainians have been able to examine the declarations of public officials, which were submitted once a year. In these declarations, government officials have to indicate all apartments, cars, plots of land, expensive jewellery and luxury purchases in their ownership. But if the salary of a deputy or public official does not correspond to his assets, then the NACP can conduct an inspection.

For Ukrainian citizens, this was an opportunity to see the discrepancies between the salaries and expensive cars of the MPs they elect. It was also a requirement of the International Monetary Fund’s financial support for the country, and the European Union’s visa-free regime for Ukraine.

Two days after the Constitutional Court announced its decision, the EU responded that this move could trigger a suspension in Ukrainians’ visa-free travel to the Schengen area. At the same time, Ukraine’s official declaration register stopped working. Oleksandr Novikov, NACP chief, commented that the court’s decision had returned Ukraine to 1991, when the country had no anti-corruption bodies at all. The National Anti-Corruption Bureau made a similar statement, claiming that the court’s decision was political - and would lead to the closure of 110 criminal investigations over deliberate inaccurate declaration by public officials.

Following these statements, president Volodymyr Zelenskyi convened a closed meeting of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council. In his address at the meeting, Zelensky said that “the issue is not only the court's decision, but also the actions of individuals to undermine the social contract in Ukraine and to create a real threat to the national security and defense of Ukraine.”

After the council meeting, Zelenskyi submitted a draft law to the Verkhovna Rada, titled “On the restoration of confidence in constitutional proceedings”. In this draft law, Zelenskyi proposed to cancel the decision of the Constitutional Court and recognise it as “null and void” and without legal consequences, as well as terminate the powers of the current judges of the Constitutional Court. But the Constitution has already spelled out the procedure that determines how judges can resign from the court, such as failure to fulfill their duties for health reasons, violation of conflict of interest requirements, committing disciplinary misconduct or neglecting one’s duties and submitting a letter of resignation. So far, only one of the judges of the Constitutional Court, Ihor Slidenko, has resigned.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi | Source: Office of the President of Ukraine

Zlata Symonenko, a lawyer who previously sat on NABU’s civil oversight committee, believes that Zelenskyi’s draft law completely contradicts the Ukrainian Constitution.

“The president’s bill is being submitted ostensibly to resolve the situation with the Constitutional Court, but it contains more undemocratic methods than the actual court decision. Now it’s being proposed to completely violate the foundations of the Constitution, to put them at risk,” she comments. “If we say that the president wants a political solution to the issue, and an illegal one, then the president should take this decision, rather than taking it through parliament and creating collective irresponsibility.”

For Symonenko, the main threat of the president’s actions is the setting of a precedent for adopting non-democratic laws that directly contradict Ukraine’s Constitution. “In the future, even if the government does not agree with public opinion or the position of the Ukrainian people, it will be able to make any decision, and we won’t be able to turn to the Constitution of Ukraine, since its importance and value could be lost after this bill [proposed by Volodymyr Zelenskyi - ed.]. To ensure territorial integrity, the foundations of the state, it is necessary to have an unshakable Constitution and the rule of law.”

Vitaliy Shabunin, director of the Anti-Corruption Center NGO, believes that Zelenskyi’s bill is needed to reset Ukraine’s Constitutional Court. Otherwise, according to Shabunin, the judges of the Constitutional Court will abolish Ukraine’s laws on language, the High Anti-Corruption Court and others. For Shabunin, it does not matter whether the president or a parliamentarian proposes the bill. “I don’t care how the parliament stops the judges of the Constitutional Court. They need to be stopped, otherwise they will destroy [Ukraine’s] statehood as such, all the reforms of the Revolution of Dignity, which cost us so dearly during Maidan and every day at the frontline. They [the deputies of the Verkhovna Rada - ed.] are the political elite, they have taken responsibility for the country, let them resolve the current crisis.”