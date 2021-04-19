Armenia’s reformers struggle on

“A stellar performance in one year is no guarantee of future success,” declared The Economist after Armenia held free and fair elections three years ago. The qualified praise was not without cause.

It was always likely that Armenia’s attempts at democratic consolidation would be difficult, particularly because of the need for some unpopular reforms. Prior to the December 2018 parliamentary elections, observers noted that civic demobilisation – the influx of non-profit sector professionals to the government and their ensuing unwillingness to criticise it – could potentially undermine political pluralism, enable re-emergent authoritarianism, or foster the rise of right-wing populism.

Shortly after the elections, it was again suggested that the ability of civil society to advocate and hold government to account might diminish.

A few weeks later, in February 2019, it was noted that the government’s policies for the implementation of transitional justice, or on issues such as the environment, had already resulted in considerable discontent among civil society activists. They refrained from being overly critical of the new government and waited for it to settle down, but at the same time demanded that it must be accountable and open to criticism.

Subsequent events, however, resulted in further disappointment and alienation from the government’s policies. Civil society actors increasingly felt neglected and became openly critical of the government. Their warnings that slowing down the reforms would endanger the revolution’s outcomes were dismissed. Some officials appeared to be offended by such criticism and ascribed the ownership of the revolution to themselves, disappointing their supporters.

Despite enjoying a two-thirds parliamentary majority and the overwhelming support of voters, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s cabinet failed to fulfil its promises on transitional justice, the vetting of judges and judicial reform in general. It also postponed amending the constitution, changing the election code and a number of other reforms.

Even when attempting some reforms, the government acted inconsistently. The half-hearted reform of Armenia’s constitutional court, completed just days before the beginning of the war in Nagorno-Karabakh in September 2020, is probably the most significant example.

The constitutional court controversy

In late June 2020, the National Assembly of Armenia, the country’s parliament, adopted an amendment of Article 213 of the constitution, designed to end the control of the constitutional court by loyalists to the former regime. The three longest-serving members of the court would be sent into retirement, while the chair, Hrayr Tovmasyan, would become an ordinary member.

Tovmasyan was the principal author of the constitution adopted in 2015, which would have allowed President Serzh Sargsyan to retain power after his second term by making him prime minister with extended powers. Ultimately, Sargsyan was ousted by a campaign of civil disobedience in April 2018, just six days after being appointed prime minister. However, Tovmasyan – a former top-level member of Sargsyan’s Republican Party of Armenia – planned to remain on the court until 2035. Indeed, transitional provisions allowed the seven court members appointed before April 2018 to serve until they reached the age of 65.

Initial attempts to remove Tovmasyan and others included a National Assembly petition in October 2019 in support of voluntary resignation, and a new draft law guaranteeing large pensions to court members who retired. As that was rejected, the National Assembly set 5 April 2020 as the date of a referendum on the transitional provisions. But this was postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In June, the National Assembly opted to amend some articles of the constitution by a two-third parliamentary majority. This prompted fierce opposition from supporters of two former old-regime presidents, Robert Kocharyan and Sargsyan, who sought to prevent parliament from adopting the amendment.

This included attempts to mobilise the support of the Venice Commission (the Council of Europe’s advisory body on constitutional matters) and other international institutions. Piotr Świtalski, former head of the EU delegation to Armenia, notes in his recent book that some international bodies, who were sceptical about the transitional provisions, allowed themselves to be “manipulated”, demonstrating “puzzling political ignorance”.