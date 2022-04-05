The Russian government has been trying to control media coverage of its activities since the 24 February invasion of Ukraine. Independent media websites have been blocked, as have Facebook and Instagram. And now access to Wikipedia is under threat.

Communications regulator Roskomnadzor, which some call the Russian censorship agency, has issued two warnings to the online encyclopaedia over a Russian-language article about the invasion. Its most recent warning said a Wikipedia page contained “unreliable publicly significant materials, as well as other prohibited information” about Russian operations in Ukraine and that Wikipedia could be fined up to four million roubles. As it requested the deletion of five articles about alleged war crimes in Ukraine, Roskomnadzor claimed that Wikipedia had become the source of “a new line of constant attacks on Russians” and that its articles promoted “an exclusively anti-Russian interpretation of events”.

The Belarusian authorities too are doing their bit to push a self-serving narrative as well as the Kremlin line. This was to be expected of Alexander Lukashenka’s regime, which has become Russian president Vladimir Putin’s number one ally.

Over the past month, the authorities have detained two Wikipedia editors in the country. The reason for their arrest appears to be editing articles about the Russian invasion, as well as editing articles about Lukashenka and Belarusian opposition politicians.

Mediazona, a media outlet that focuses on the law and justice system in Belarus, Russia and Central Asia, has reported on the two editors, who made 300,000 edits between them and are now behind bars for their voluntary work.

‘His heart ached for Wikipedia’

It started with an anonymous channel on the popular encrypted messaging app Telegram. On 10 March, a Telegram channel associated with an alleged troll factory of billionaire businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin published a photo of Mark Bernstein, a Wikipedia editor from the Belarusian capital Minsk. Bernstein’s personal data was also made public and a photo of him bore the following caption: “This person is distributing fake anti-Russian materials.”

Bernstein was detained the very next day by officers from a Belarusian police unit known by its initials GUBOPiK. He was subsequently sentenced by a court to 15 days imprisonment for “disobeying an official”. The details of the case are unknown: the alleged offence suggests Bernstein was not formally charged with anything connected to his Wikipedia activity.

But his fellow Wikipedia editors are sure it is the reason he was picked up.