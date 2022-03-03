Putin can’t live with dissent – that’s why he’s trying to silence his critics

On Monday, the prosecutor general’s office ordered two of the remaining independent media broadcasters with a physical presence in Russia – Echo Moskvy radio station and Dozhd TV – to be taken off air and their websites blocked. They were accused of inciting hatred against citizens of Russia with their war coverage. On 3 March, Dozhd announced that it is suspending its broadcasting and Echo Moskvy’s board voted to close the radio station. Both have pledged to continue reporting via social media channels, but this may not be possible for long.

Both broadcasters were providing up-to-the minute updates from Ukraine, and giving a platform to Ukrainian journalists and to Russians who oppose the war. This solidarity used to be the norm. Ukrainian and Russian activists and journalists worked together on issues of human rights and justice until 2014 – when Russia’s invasion of eastern Ukraine and annexation of Crimea drew a wedge between the two countries’ civil societies. We were beginning to see signs of trust being slowly rebuilt. Now, despite their divisions, both are bravely collecting the evidence needed for any future accountability for Putin’s war crimes. When the war ends, and the long and arduous journey of rebuilding begins, they will have to be on the front line of any reconciliation efforts.

The damaging effects of isolation

The world has reacted to Putin’s aggression by slapping its most severe sanctions yet on Russian officials and oligarchs, and many global brands and companies have vowed to stop doing business in Russia. Almost all of Europe’s airspace is now closed to Russian planes. But this inevitable isolation does not bode well for Russian civil society, nor for the brave resistance efforts of its nascent anti-war movement.

Many of the sanctions imposed will have little impact on the complex network of overseas shell companies and foreign real estate where oligarchs continue to hide their assets. Ukraine’s request to ICANN (the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers, a key organisation for the operation of the internet), to shut down Russia’s primary servers, would be deeply damaging, leaving the Russian public with government-run platforms as their sole information source.

A decade ago, Russia’s civic activism was by far the most promising in Eurasia. Already operating in a challenging and increasingly restrictive environment, Russian activists were savvy and creative, and incredibly brave. They fought for antiretroviral medication for HIV/AIDS patients, staging die-ins in front of city halls. They scrutinised local government budgets to discover where the money had gone and why their playgrounds were being built on paper only. Human rights activists turned increasingly to the European Court of Human Rights as a mechanism to deliver justice to victims who had exhausted domestic remedies. And independent journalists were reporting on it all.

Journalists banned or in exile

Since then, this professional and vibrant field has been systematically decimated. Many movement leaders are either in exile or their work has been severely circumscribed. Russia has poisoned and jailed most of the remaining elements of the opposition; looked the other way at widespread and factually substantiated allegations of torture in its prisons; and co-opted civil society by cutting off foreign donor funding and replacing it with government-sponsored NGOs.

Many top journalists have been forced into exile, after relentless persecution by the regime over the last year, ranging from the designation of individuals and outlets as ‘foreign agents’ to outright bans.