Boris Johnson is lying – the UK could have done far more to stop Russia

At the end of 2004, Zhamalayl Yanayev checked in for a flight at an airport outside Vladikavkaz, a city near Chechnya in southern Russia.

Waiting in the departure lounge to board a plane to Moscow for medical treatment, Yanayev was suddenly summoned by security. After that encounter, his family never saw him again. And, as far as we know, neither did anyone else.

It is not clear why Russia’s security services detained him, or why they murdered him, or why they never informed his wife or relatives that he was dead, but the general nature of his offence is pretty obvious: he was of fighting age, male and Chechen. He was inconvenient.

Like Yanayev, Ukraine is now discovering how it feels to become inconvenient to Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin. As tanks headed across the border with soldiers pushed onto the edge of Kyiv, it was Yanayev’s story that came into my mind. It often does.

Get our free Daily Email Get one whole story, direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up now

There are many reasons to hate what Putin has done to Russia. He has given its riches to his friends, who are now billionaires many times over; he has destroyed its political parties, used its courts as weapons, imprisoned activists, forced honourable patriots to flee their own country; he has used its money to support vile political causes in other countries, and used its media to spread lies and misinformation worldwide. But few things have ever touched me as much as the fate of Yanayev. It is the sign of a true tyranny when murder is so commonplace and happens so openly, as it did on 28 December 2004, when police officers just took him away from a crowded airport and killed him.

I have no idea what he had done to upset them. He wasn’t famous or outspoken, perhaps it was a case of mistaken identity. It felt like this could have happened to anyone.

We know about his murder thanks to a strange anomaly, which is that Russia has – despite Putin having destroyed every other vestige of its shaky 1990s democracy – remained subject to the European Court of Human Rights. According to the court’s judgements, Russia has violated Article Two of the European Convention – i.e. it has committed murder – 349 times since signing up in 1996. That is more than 13 murders a year.